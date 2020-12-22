This Two-week Mexico Vacation Comes With Private Jets, Presidential Suites, and the World’s Most Expensive Taco

Mexico seems to be having a moment.

For better or for worse, as one of the few international destinations still welcoming American tourists, visitors have been flocking there by the planeload. But if you’re looking for a more exclusive Mexico vacation, Velas Resorts has curated a two-week adventure complete with private jets, presidential suites, and unique experiences like tasting the world’s most expensive taco.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grand Velas Journey

Teaming up with Air Partners, a global private aviation service, the resort brand has launched its Grand Velas Journey for travelers looking for the ultimate luxury vacation in 2021. The experience kicks off with a personalized private jet charter from anywhere in the U.S. to Cancun. Upon arrival they’ll be whisked away via private transfer to the first resort of the trip: Grand Velas Riviera Maya in Playa del Carmen.

In Playa del Carmen, they’ll be treated to a microadventure to Chichen Itza, a visit to an underwater museum, lunch at a relatively undiscovered cenote 60 feet underground, an ancestral beverage tasting, and more.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grand Velas Journey

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grand Velas Journey

Then, an Air Partners private jet will fly them to Mexico’s Pacific Coast. On the way, they’ll stop in the town of Tequila to visit one of Mexico’s oldest tequila houses and enjoy a picnic in the agave fields before heading to the next resort: Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit. They’ll spend another four nights there enjoying activities such as a visit to the ancient holy site of Altavista, a private movie experience on the beach, and a “catch and cook” experience, where they’ll go fishing with the resort chef who will then prepare a meal with what they caught.

Last stop on the adventure is a visit to Grand Velas Los Cabos in Cabo San Lucas, but before arriving there, guests will travel to Ensenada to try the resort’s Over-the-top Wine Lovers’ Getaway. This experience will bring guests to three top wineries in the area to enjoy private tastings, make their own vintage, and end the evening with dinner and a wine pairing overlooking a vineyard. Back at the resort, travelers will spend their remaining days indulging in their last bits of specially curated activities, including a tasting of the world’s most expensive taco, which normally comes with the hefty price tag of $25,000.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Grand Velas Journey

Pricing for the Grand Velas Journey starts at $500,000 for two people based on city of departure and return. At each resort, guests will stay in a presidential suite, so the price of this package is also subject to availability. For reservations, contact Dinorah Tobon, tour & travel sales manager of Velas Resorts, at dtobonh@velasresorts.com.