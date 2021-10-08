Four Seasons Wants to Give You a Maserati to Drive Up California's Pacific Coast Highway

Four Seasons California Coast Road Trip Experience in Maserati Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

The package begins in Beverly Hills, where guests get complimentary use of a 2021 Maserati Levante SUV for 24 hours. The hotel encourages guests to take it for a spin on Rodeo Drive and cruise down Mulholland, before heading north up the Pacific Coast Highway to SF. Guests can even listen to the hotel's curated Spotify playlist to get in the luxury road trip mood.

The two hotels also encourage drivers to take their time and stop in destinations like Solvang, Morro Bay, Big Sur, and Carmel-by-the-Sea, seeing attractions like the iconic Hearst Castle. Finally, guests can head to the newly opened Four Seasons Hotel San Francisco at Embarcadero to check in at the end of their road trip. Don't worry, guests can keep the car while in the city to do a little sightseeing there, too.

"It's never been a better time to immerse in the culture of these legendary cities in fresh and unexpected ways while staying at these hotels and on the road with Maserati," a Four Seasons spokesperson shared in a statement. "At both properties, enjoy luxurious accommodations in a suite, daily breakfast for two, and complimentary valet parking for the new 2021 Maserati Levante SUV."