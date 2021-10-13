La Piazza is located on Fisher Island, the wealthiest zip code in the U.S.

This Restaurant on a Private Island in Miami Requires $12 Million for a Reservation

Securing reservations at some of Miami's most sought-after restaurants is no easy feat. Between splurging tourists, posh locals, and photo-shooting influencers, the hottest eateries are often booked solid.

But for a seat at La Piazza, one of the newest and truly most exclusive establishments in town, good luck and connections won't get you very far. Instead, you'll need at least $12 million.

La Piazza is the latest addition to Fisher Island, the wealthiest zip code not only in Miami, but also the entire U.S. Located inside Palazzo Della Luna, a new boutique condo development on the island, La Piazza is open only to residents and their guests. That means you'll have to buy a home, with prices starting at $12 million, in order to dine at this swanky five-star restaurant overlooking the property's sunset pool.

With many of the building's residents boasting net worths in the 10-digit range, standards at La Piazza are certainly high. Diners will find an expansive international wine list and a rotating weekly menu that uses organic as well as locally sourced ingredients. Some house favorites include whole roasted branzino, seared lamb chops, braised octopus, hamachi tartare, and filetto di manzo.

Beyond offering access to La Piazza, residents of Palazzo Della Luna are treated to resort-style amenities, including a butler-serviced aperitivo bar, a beauty salon, private treatment rooms, a fully staffed catering kitchen, sunset and sunrise pools, and more. And that's to say nothing of the 360-degree views of the city skyline.

Whether you buy a property at Palazzo Della Luna or elsewhere on Fisher Island, you're guaranteed to be in good company. This private island is home to a VIP crowd — or at least home to their second, third, or fourth properties (Oprah Winfrey, Caroline Wozniacki, Lawrence Stroll, Manuel Medina, and more have lived or currently live on Fisher Island).

If Palazzo Della Luna caught your eye, the penthouse is currently listed on the market for a whopping $48 million, the most expensive penthouse in all of Miami Beach.