Enjoy a Private Jet, Michelin-starred Restaurant, and Stunning Fall Foliage Views on These Stellar Daycations

With the pandemic forcing the tourism industry to get a little creative, staycations, workcations, and even schoolcations have all been introduced to our lexicon. Now, say hello to another new vocabulary word: daycations. Embark Beyond, a bespoke luxury travel agency, has teamed up with Tradewind Aviation to create a series of day trips that feel like full-blown vacations, private flight and all.

Taking off from the greater New York City area, the daycations currently offered mostly focus on admiring fall foliage in the northeastern U.S. Guests will have access to their own private jet for the day, as well as a variety of experiences in their final destination. For example, the day might start with a flight to the Berkshires, where guests will visit the Relais & Chateaux property Blantyre and hike the grounds among the changing colors of the leaves. To satisfy their taste buds and refuel for the day, guests will also be treated to a picnic curated by French chef Daniel Boulud.

Daycationers can also choose to visit the new Miraval Berkshires for a day of wellness, including hiking, spa treatments, and access to a private car for exploring the surrounding areas. Other daycation options include exploring New Hope, Pennsylvania, or visiting Virginia for a culinary experience at The Inn at Little Washington, a 23-room property that's home to a three-Michelin-star restaurant.

Image zoom Courtesy of The Inn at Little Washington

Image zoom Courtesy of Miraval Berkshires

Rates for these daycations start at $4,850 for up to eight people. Those interested in a scenic flight without the full day of activities can also book a flight to nowhere (another pandemic trend) for $2,500 per hour.

Embark Beyond also plans to eventually launch day trips from Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas, and Miami. For more information, visit the official Embark Beyond website.

Image zoom Don Pearse