Dom Pérignon Will Deliver Champagne Straight to Your Yacht During Art Basel

If you're on your yacht in Miami this week and run out of Champagne, Dom Pérignon is here to save the day.

The famed Champagne company is launching a Yacht Concierge, which will deliver a bottle of bubbly directly to your boat via a customized Dom Pérignon yacht. According to the company, its vessel will set sail along Biscayne Bay to offer boaters white glove delivery, including everything you need for an unforgettable Champagne fête on your own boat or waterfront residence.

The Dom Perignon yacht Credit: Courtesy of Our Cellar

Dom Perignon cooler from the Dom Perignon Yacht Concierge Credit: Courtesy of Our Cellar

Those looking for a special delivery can choose from three distinct packages. This includes the "Icon" package, which delivers 33 coveted vintage Champagnes, exclusive ice chests, glassware, and a delicious pairing of Colossal stone crab and Petrossian caviar for a $30,000 fee. The package also comes with a personalized tasting conducted by a Champagne expert and access to a VIP concierge service for all future Champagne needs. There will only be one "Icon" package available, so if you want it, you better act fast.

Pouring a bottle of Dom Perignon from the Dom Perignon Yacht Concierge Credit: Courtesy of Our Cellar

There's also the "Energy" package, which features 12 bottles of Dom Pérignon including vintage 2008 luminous 1.5-liter magnums that light up in the dark. This package also comes with caviar and stone crab pairings along with Dom Pérignon glassware and ice buckets for a total cost of $10,000.

Finally, you can capture the classic elegance of Dom Pérignon with the "Harmony" package that features the brand's latest vintages: Blanc 2010 and Rosé 2006. The package includes nine bottles, Dom Pérignon glassware, an ice bucket, caviar pairing, and a Champagne presentation for $5,000.