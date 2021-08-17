It comes with its own soaking pool and a luxe rooftop deck, among other over-the-top features.

A $48 Million Penthouse in America's Wealthiest Zip Code Just Hit the Market — and We Got a Sneak Peek Inside

Sun-drenched beaches, world-class restaurants, and an exciting nightlife scene are what Miami is famous for, but the Magic City is also home to stunning vacation properties that feature every single luxury amenity you could think of.

Case in point? Fisher Island, a.k.a. America's wealthiest zip code, has a new crown jewel penthouse that currently holds the title of the most expensive penthouse on Miami Beach. And it's for sale — for a cool $48 million.

The property is located at the top of the 10-story Mediterranean-style Palazzo Della Luna condominium that boasts postcard-worthy views of the ocean and Miami's skyline. The duplex penthouse spans a whopping 10,000 square feet plus another 9,000 square feet in outdoor spaces — including a private pool.

The rooftop at PH2 #6802 at Palazzo Della Luna Credit: Kris Tamburello/Courtesy of Palazzo Della Luna

Inside, New York-based design studio Champalimaud —behind the interiors of properties such as Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta and Raffles Singapore — has turned the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom penthouse into a design lover's dream. Natural European oak floors, 15-foot ceilings, private elevator entry, a Boffi kitchen with Miele and SubZero appliances, Margraf statuary book-matched marble, and Lualdi doors are just some of the move-in ready property's noteworthy interior features.

The bedroom at PH2 #6802 at Palazzo Della Luna Credit: Kris Tamburello/Courtesy of Palazzo Della Luna

And when you're not soaking up the sun on your Enzo Enea-designed private rooftop deck, you can take advantage of the building's amenities. They include a residents-only restaurant that changes its menu once a week, private treatment rooms, a beauty salon, a staffed catering kitchen, a library, tennis courts, several pools, a movie theater, and a children's club, to name just a few. And if you love sailing, then you can dock your boat at Fisher Island's marina, which was constructed with mega-yachts in mind.

The 216-acre island has long been considered an ultra-exclusive oasis that celebs such as Oprah Winfrey call home. It is located within minutes of South Beach and downtown Miami.

The living room at PH2 #6802 at Palazzo Della Luna Credit: Kris Tamburello/Courtesy of Palazzo Della Luna