You Can Now Buy a Private Jet Membership at Costco

Costco isn’t just about bulk toilet paper, Kirkland brand olive oil, and free samples of cheese. Though those are all very good reasons to go there.

The wholesale company is now also selling private jet memberships, the Washington Post reported. Yes, now the warehouse store truly does have everything.

According to the Washington Post, the private jet memberships come courtesy of Wheels Up, a private jet charter company that lets members use their jets at an hourly rate.

For $17,499.99, members will get a 12-month membership plus $3,500 Costco Shop Card, a $4,000 flight credit, travel on private aircraft (of course), guaranteed nationwide aircraft availability all year (even on short notice), access to special events, a complimentary 1-year Inspirato Membership for luxury vacations, dedicated account management to help you plan, and more. Wheels Up has a fleet of 300 private aircraft as well as 1,250 partner aircraft (including a fleet from Delta) that range in size to fit members’ needs.

All jets include Wi-Fi and services for calls and texts, as well as separate bathrooms and refreshments, according to the Washington Post.

In addition, the company has revamped its health and safety guidelines. Its Safe Passage program includes COVID-19 screening, testing, and monitoring for employees, as well as enhanced sanitization procedures like spraying an antimicrobial shield every month, thorough cleaning between flights, and enhanced HEPA filters that deliver fresh air into the cabin every three minutes.

Traveling by private jet is becoming increasingly attractive for travelers. The private access makes it easier to social distance and stay healthy while also keeping your travel plans in the midst of the pandemic. If you’re itching to travel but anxious about crowded airports or planes, chartering a private jet could be a good option (if you can afford it).

For more information about the private jet membership, visit the Costco website.