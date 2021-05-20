Glamping and delicious food, what more could you ask for?

This Luxury Glamping Experience Will Have You Shucking Oysters and Sipping Rosé Under the NYC Skyline

Vaccines are more readily available, mask mandates are coming to an end, and people now have the chance to travel again. While all this is a welcome change, there is one thing many would like to keep on their next adventure — and that's a healthy dose of social distancing. Collective Governors Island can deliver just that.

The lobster from Collective Retreats on Governors Island Credit: Oleg March/Courtesy of Collective Retreats

In May, the luxury glamping retreat reopened for the 2021 season, bringing with it a socially distanced getaway located mere minutes from Manhattan.

" Rejuvenate and relax at our transformative island retreat, immediately accessible yet a world away," the Collective explains on its website. "A quick 8-minute Collective Retreats water taxi ride from downtown Manhattan brings you to a peaceful oasis harboring spectacular indoor/outdoor accommodations and culinary experiences."

For the 2021 season, guests can choose from luxury safari tents or outlook shelters, all of which come fully furnished and with private baths. Guests can also choose to take part in an array of experiences, including a host of new ones this season.

This year, the Collective is offering the Collective Mixology Experiences ($50/person). On Mondays, guests can take part in the Garden to Glass class and "learn to make a variety of simple syrups with herbs from the Governor's Island teaching garden and incorporate them into easy to execute in the moment cocktails." On Tuesdays, guests can join the Beat the House experience where the Collective "will pull back the curtain and share how restaurants select, price, and mark up wine on a wine list concluding with our sommelier-led tasting session." And on Wednesdays, it's the Rosé Journey, where guests can "explore rosé wine from around the world — Provence, Greece, Corsica, Italy, and more."

The dining tent and patio at Collective Retreats on Governor's Island Credit: Oleg March/Courtesy of Collective Retreats

This summer, guests can also take part in the Collective Culinary Experiences ($60/person), starting on Thursdays with The Ideal Cheese & Charcuterie Pairing. With the pairing, the Collective's sommelier "will lead a pairing of wine with cheeses from upstate New York and [a] selection from a Brooklyn-based charcutier." On Fridays, it's the Shucking & Sabering event ($40 supplement). There, guests can "learn how to select, shuck, and serve oysters as well as prepare a classic and seasonal mignonette." Then, the Collective hands the sword over to "teach you to savor one of the delicious sparkling wines from the North Fork." And finally, on Saturdays, it's hosting a Mastering Poaching Lobsters class ($20 supplement): to "show you how to (humanely) prepare, poach, and serve a whole Gravesend Bay Lobster."