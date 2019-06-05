This Luxury Champagne Tour Is the Ultimate Bucket List Trip for People Who Love Bubbly

Clos19, an upscale alcohol retailer, is offering a four-day trip to the French region with private tours of Ruinart, Moët & Chandon and Veuve Clicquot’s champagne cellars and production centers. Because it’s not fair to play favorites.

The “private champagne tour” is customizable for your preferences but potential highlights including sipping vintage champagnes at the Moët & Chandon cellars where Emperor Napoleon did the same, wander through Ruinart’s cellars (the only one designated a UNESCO World Heritage site), and get up close with grapes at the Veuve Clicquot vineyards.

It’s basically the ultimate bucket-list luxury vacation for people who like their buckets filled with ice and bottles of vintage bubbly.

During the trip, guests stay at the newly-opened five-star Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, where they can indulge in a treatment (which may even include some bubbly). Dinners are at nearby Michelin-starred restaurants like Château les Crayères and Racine.

The trip starts at $7,900 per person, based on three nights at the Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa, and includes those extra-special dinners, lunches in nearby brasseries, champagne house tours with a private guide, and a Clos19 ambassador during the trip to take care of all the details. Each trip is fully customizable and prices will be determined based on what you want to do.

And if you want to spice up the champagne excursion, you can tack on a private tour of the historic (and gorgeous) Reims cathedral where 34 French kings were crowned or see the countryside from high up above on a private fighter jet where you get to sit in the cockpit.