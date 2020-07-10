You Can Buy Out This Brand New Resort in the Bahamas for $32,000 a Night — Here’s What You Get

Who needs a penthouse hotel suite when you can have a whole, private resort?

Caerula Mar Club, the first-ever luxury resort on Soth Andros, in the Bahamas, is offering a unique opportunity to completely buy-out the resort starting at $32,000 per night.

Andros is perhaps one of the most underrated islands in the Bahamas. Nicknamed “The Sleeping Giant,” Andros is not only the largest island in the country, but also the least inhabited. So, it’s basically made for socially distanced travel.

The resort originally opened in February but had to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Outfitted with six private villas and 18 suites, the resort is literally steps from the island’s pristine beaches. It was also featured on a new reality show, Renovation Island, back in June.

Image zoom William Torrillo

The Resort Buyout Package requires a minimum 3-night stay. Prices include government tax, gratuity, and service fees. Nightly rates can also vary with the season.

Between Oct. 24 and Nov. 15, 2020, as well as May 1 through Nov. 13, 2021, the buyout is $32,000 per night. Between Nov. 14 and Dec. 18, 2020, as well as Jan. 4 and April 30, 2021, the stay is $35,000 per night. Between Dec. 19, 2020 and Jan. 1, 2021, the stay is $40,000 per night. An additional fee of $350, per person/per day, will be billed for up to eight additional guests. However, the resort itself can accommodate up to 64 guests total.

Even though it’s a little pricey, the resort makes up for it in perks. All guests will be treated to breakfast, lunch, and dinner created by the resort’s Executive Chef, free beverages, excluding cellar wines and champagne, a twice daily housekeeping service, free WiFi, access to non-motorized water-sports (including stand-up paddle boards, snorkeling equipment, and kayaks), as well as bicycles, ground transfer to and from the resort from your arrival at the Congo Town Airport. Flights, sadly, are not included.

Image zoom Courtesy of Cearula Mar Club

In addition, the resort has a gorgeous pool as well as access to the beach, so there are plenty of ways to enjoy the sun, sand, and surf. While not included in the buyout package, the resort also has its own spa and fitness center. Spa treatments, events planning, or island excursions are available at additional cost. Andros is also home to plenty of blue hole ocean caves and lots of hiking trails for outdoorsy guests.

At the moment, the resort is only taking reservations for private buy-outs, but it will reopen for individual bookings on Oct. 24.