This Stunning Turks & Caicos Villa Costs Up to $18,000 a Night — and It Comes With a Chef, Private Beach, and Home Movie Theater

If heaven is a place on Earth, then that place is certainly Turks & Caicos. The British overseas archipelago, located a short hour-and-a-half flight from Miami, is home to postcard-worthy beaches, including the world-famous Grace Bay Beach awash in the warm, crystal-clear turquoise waters of the Caribbean Sea. The 40 islands, of which Providenciales (or Provo, as it is known) is the most populated one, are a water sports enthusiast's dream. For most of the year, favorable wind conditions make the destination the perfect spot to practice everything from surfing to stand-up paddleboarding (the Kardashians can attest to that). And while Provo has no shortage of beautiful hotels, if you are looking to enjoy this stunning corner of the world in peace and quiet (and designer-approved amenities), a luxury villa is the best way to do it.

Enter, Cabuya.

The bedroom inside a villa at Cabuya Credit: Gary James/Courtesy of Cabuya

The spectacular 7,500-square-foot property is located in one of the most exclusive communities on the far eastern end of Providenciales, Blue Cay Estate, and has a private beach and wooden dock (hello, early morning yoga sessions). The sprawling five-bedroom (plus an additional bedroom in a separate guest house), six-and-a-half bathroom house is a design haven, outfitted with custom finishes and museum-quality art pieces.

The bathroom inside a villa at Cabuya Credit: Gary James/Courtesy of Cabuya

Soaring ceilings and whitewashed walls devout of any door frames make the main living space feel like an art gallery. From the bespoke eight-foot coffee tables made from handpicked walnut slabs, to the custom mahogany headboard in the master bedroom, and even the bubble chandelier made from cast resin globes, every single feature in Cabuya reflects a sense of understated luxury. The house features a Brazilian seed pod installation — a collaboration between Brooklyn-based design studio Domino Creative and Roberta Schilling — with a variety of strung indigenous pods hung on the wall in columns. Plus, the pods make the slightest sound of falling rain in the breeze, further adding to the villa's tropical charm.

The movie room inside a villa at Cabuya Credit: Gary James/Courtesy of Cabuya

The house offers a gourmet kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, a home movie theater, and gorgeous outdoor spaces with an infinity pool, several dining areas, a sundeck, and perfectly manicured lawns. Palm trees frame the secluded beach that also features a fire pit. Floor-to-ceiling windows and sliding doors in the house allow you to enjoy the gorgeous views of the Caribbean Sea from any room in the house.

And since 7,500 square feet is quite a lot of space to take care of yourself, the house comes with a private chef, a butler, and a housekeeper. The only downside of making Cabuya your next vacation spot? You'll never want to leave.