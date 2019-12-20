This $100,000 Around-the-World Cruise Actually Takes Place on a Private Jet

Image zoom Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

Cruising is getting a major upgrade in 2020. And no, we aren’t just talking about Richard Branson's Virgin Voyages.

Luxury travel company Abercrombie & Kent is offering a brand-new, once-in-a-lifetime global adventure that involves a privately chartered and specially outfitted Boeing 757. Yes, you read that correctly — this “cruise” actually takes place in the sky.

“Experience the very ultimate in high flying adventures,” the company said of its new global air cruise journeys. “This is your opportunity to embrace the most jet-set lifestyle.”

Guests will travel with a small group of 50 people, as well as stay in luxury hotels, attend exclusive events, and partake in some unforgettable experiences. Even better, the chartered jets come equipped with only first-class, lie-flat seats.

One of the 2020 itineraries is a 25-day Wildlife Safari, which includes a stop in Japan to see the country’s famed snow monkeys and cherry blossoms. Next, guests will head to China to check out the giant panda, followed by the Philippines to swim with whale sharks. Travelers will also visit India to observe the Bengal tiger, Madagascar to meet its primates, and the Masai Mara to search for the Big Five. A similar itinerary is also available in 2021.

The second itinerary, an around-the-world adventure with Geoffrey Kent, includes pit stops in Japan for a private tea ceremony, Vietnam for a traditional neighborhood party, the Maldives, the ancient city of Qohaito in Eritrea, Brazil’s Lençois Maranhenses National Park, and more. Prices for the itineraries range from $140,000 to $160,000.

If the group still feels too big, the travel outfitter is also offering Luxury Small Group Journeys, which allows guests to travel by chartered private plane with a maximum of 14 passengers. If you choose this option, and have a free seat, know that I make an excellent travel companion.