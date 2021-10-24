8 Over-the-top Yacht Charters to Book Now for 2022

Whether you’re looking for seven decks of entertainment, a family-friendly trip, or a diving-focused Caribbean voyage, you’ll find it here.

There are few experiences as luxurious and awe-inspiring as a yacht charter. You can explore the world at your leisure, spend quality time with friends and family in an intimate setting, and the service is second to none. We've rounded up the most exceptional yacht charters coming to the high seas in 2022 that are sure to inspire your next voyage, whether you want to relax along the Amalfi Coast or explore remote corners of the globe.

Loon

The Loon by IYC docked on an island Credit: Courtesy of IYC

In the yachting world, Loon is known for an exceptional array of water toys — perhaps the best in her class. There's a FunAir inflatable slide that goes from the third deck straight into the ocean, an in-water pool, and a luxurious 43-foot Everglades tender. You can hop on paddleboards, sea kayaks, Waverunners, or a Seabob to explore nearby islands and coves.

The adventurous can try kite surfing or Lift e-Foil surfboards, which seems effortless when you watch the crew fly past, but is actually quite challenging. Loon is also a scuba diver's dream. The crew has several master divers and dive instructors who can take you out each morning, and they have all of the equipment you need onboard. They can also certify new divers during the trip.

The 180-foot yacht has a staggering 1,100 gross tons of living space, elegant design, and an amiable and attentive crew. Loon has two master staterooms, including a unique one on the upper deck. It has wraparound windows that offer unparalleled views of the surroundings. There are two salons, including one with recliners and a projector for movie night, plenty of spaces for dining alfresco, and an oversized infinity-edge Jacuzzi with a wet bar nearby. Fancy a workout? Loon has a treadmill, exercise bike, rowing machine, and free weights in the beach club. You'll be hard-pressed to find better workout views than this.

The crew is absolutely lovely and specializes in setting up unique experiences. You might have a pizza night on board, a barbecue on a private beach, or sundowners at the Instagram-famous Loon Bar. The crew will even take you to a picture-perfect sandbar and serve you drinks as you loll in the warm water.

Loon is available for charter from IYC in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda during the winter months and in the Mediterranean in the summer months. Rates begin at $325,000 a week plus expenses.

Nansen Explorer

The Nansen Explorer in Antarctica Credit: Christopher Scholey/Courtesy of Plan South America

For the ultimate Antarctica adventure, you can't beat a voyage aboard Nansen Explorer. This former research vessel has all of the technical features needed to safely explore one of the world's most remote and dramatic landscapes and, thanks to a retrofit in 2021, an ultra-luxe interior design that wouldn't look out of place in St. Tropez. For exploration, Nansen Explorer has an Ice-1A classed 236-foot hull and an ice-experienced captain and bridge team, which means she can go deeper into the ice than other polar-classed superyachts. There's a heli-deck with onboard fueling capabilities, so you can see the vast landscape from the sky, or even go heli-skiing. There are plenty of toys that allow you to get up close and personal with wildlife and nature, including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, dive equipment, and Zodiacs.

The interiors are so stylish, modern, and well-appointed that you'll forget you're in the middle of Antarctica rather than at a swanky hotel. The ship originally accommodated 60 passengers, but now it holds just 12 guests in seven cabins, including an owner's suite and a VIP suite. Each cabin has large windows that showcase the stunning vistas outside the ship. The sumptuous Scandanavian-inspired decor features shades of grey and white, which reflect the surrounding environment. There's a cozy lounge with a bar and a fireplace, perfect for warming up after an excursion to see penguins or whales.

Nansen Explorer is available for charter from Plan South America in Antarctica. Rates begin at $340,000 a week and are all-inclusive.

Dardanella

View from the Dardanella yacht by 37south Credit: Courtesy of 37south

Yachting in French Polynesia is always a blissful experience, but Dardanella takes relaxation to the next level with bespoke, wellness-focused charters planned by onboard wellbeing facilitator Ayumi Gallagher. The wellness experience is all-encompassing, including fresh, detoxifying food, mindfulness workshops, yoga sessions, Pilates, meditation, and massages alongside traditional yacht activities, like diving, surfing, and tender safaris exploring the pristine waters and nature of French Polynesia. The captain is also a qualified marine biologist and ecologist, so he's the perfect person to show you this unique environment. There are two dive instructors, 12 sets of dive gear, a Nitrox dive compressor, and underwater photography equipment, so you can capture the beauty underwater, too. As an expedition yacht, Dardanella is well-suited for exploring remote destinations. The 121-foot yacht was refit in 2018 and has five luxurious cabins,

Dardanella is available for charter from 37south in French Polynesia. Rates begin at $100,000 a week plus expenses.

Wheels

The Wheels by Fraser Yachts Credit: Jeff Brown/Courtesy of Fraser Yachts

With seven decks, there's something for everyone aboard Wheels. This massive yet elegant measures 249 feet, weighs almost 2,000 gross tons, and has lots of standout amenities including a spacious cinema for eight guests, a huge aquarium, massage room with a dedicated onboard masseuse, air-conditioned gym, and the main salon converts to a disco complete with lights and a smoke machine for those late-night dance parties. The split-level master suites have panoramic views, a study, and plenty of space, and there are four spacious guest suites on the main deck. Outside, there are plenty of relaxation areas, including sunpads, a hot tub, several dining areas and bars, and an enviable water sports area with two Jet Skis, four wave runners, three seabobs, a luxurious tender, and plenty more toys. The crew is very active and can teach you to wakeboard, kitesurf, sail the new Hobie cat catamaran, or scuba dive. They can also lead yoga and fitness classes.

Wheels is available for charter from Fraser Yachts in the Caribbean. Rates begin at $680,000 a week plus expenses.

Big Sky

Aerial view of the Big Sky yacht by Northrop & Johnson Credit: Courtesy of Northrop & Johnson

It's not uncommon for yacht charterers to "upgrade" their yachts year after year, chasing newer and bigger boats, which is makes Big Sky's number of repeat bookings even more impressive. The 157-foot yacht has been a charter favorite since 2010, and she recently underwent a refit leaving her in immaculate condition. Big Sky can accommodate 10 guests in five staterooms, including a full-beam master that spans the width of the yacht, and there's plenty of room onboard to relax, including the main salon with large windows and a state-of-the-art TV system. The sky lounge is perfect for entertaining — it has an onyx bar and sliding windows that make you feel as if you are outside. Of course, if you do want to relax outdoors, there are three teak decks with space for dining and a large sundeck with a Jacuzzi, sun pads, couches, and a bar.

Big Sky is available for charter from Northrop & Johnson in the Bahamas. Rates begin at $180,000 a week plus expenses.

Tatiana

Aerial view of the Tatiana yacht by IYC Credit: Courtesy of IYC

This glamorous new superyacht caused quite a stir when she debuted at the Monaco Yacht Show in September 2021. It's rare for a brand-new superyacht of this size to be available immediately for charter, so book your trip on Tatiana early. This 263-foot yacht can accommodate up to 12 guests, who are guaranteed impeccable service from the 20 crew members. She has a great selection of water accoutrements and a stunning design with a large amount of interior space, including a deck dedicated to the owner's suite. There are also two VIP staterooms, four double cabins, and a twin cabin. While away any rainy days in the movie room or shooting some pool. Tatiana also has a fabulous beach club with a large bathing platform, bar, and outdoor lounge.

Tatiana is available for charter from IYC in the Bahamas, Caribbean, and Bermuda during the winter months and in the Mediterranean in the summer months. Rates begin at €775,000 a week plus expenses.

Nour El Nil Meroe

Nour El Nil Meroe Panoramic Suite View Accommodation Credit: Dylan Chandler/Courtesy of Black Tomato

Step back in time aboard Nour El Nil Meroe, a traditionally inspired Egyptian yacht full of modern amenities and luxurious design. Meroe is available for charter through Black Tomato, a top luxury travel company known for its expertly curated trips with exclusive experiences and a focus on local culture. Meroe is styled like a classic dahabiya boat, with authentic decor featuring whitewashed walls and linens alongside Parisian decor details. The VIP cabins have floor-to-ceiling windows that overlook the Nile — we can't think of a more fabulous way to have breakfast in bed — while the other cabins have large windows. The shaded roof terrace has plenty of spots for lounging and dining alfresco, and there's a cheery indoor salon with red-and-white striped decor and cozy couches. On your charter, you'll slowly sail down the Nile River from Luxor to Aswan. You can charter just the yacht voyage or book the Ultimate Egypt trip, which includes adventures on land as well as the yacht charter (think: private tours of the pyramids, exploring temples, or taking a jeep safari around Siwa).

El Nil and the Ultimate Egypt trip can be booked through Black Tomato. Rates begin at $5,800 a person.

The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

the pool deck on the The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection Credit: Courtesy of The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection

One of 2022's most anticipated travel launches is the new Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection. While this is technically a small-ship cruise, every element has been designed to make you feel as if you are aboard a superyacht. The fleet is made of three custom-built yachts, each with 149 suites. The suites all have private terraces, which isn't something you can expect aboard even the largest superyacht. And of course, the amenities are incredible. It has a beautiful spa, stunning marina terrace (set up like a yacht beach club), an infinity-edge pool, a large gym, and plenty of entertainment. The dining options are seemingly endless, including the main restaurant, the Evrima Room, S.E.A., which features a menu by acclaimed chef Sven Elverfeld of Aqua, Talaat Nam, a Southeast Asian spot, and several casual options.