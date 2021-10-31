Fireside cocktails, blustery walks on the beach, and indulgent massages for your winter-ailed muscles.

The 8 Best Spas in New England to Visit This Winter

For some, the Northeast hardly feels like a retreat in the winter, especially once the fresh blanket of December snow turns to mid-January slush. And yet, New England, even in a season devoid of summer wildflowers or fall foliage, manages to retain some winter charm during the coldest months of the year. Corners of New Hampshire and Vermont offer world-class skiing, while near-empty coastal towns in Rhode Island and Massachusetts have resorts where you'll have the properties' private beaches to yourself. Whether you're looking for a quiet getaway to ring in the new year, or a mini-break to recover from a holiday spent with your in-laws, these New England hotels are hygge central, all offering pampering spa treatments among other luxe amenities.

Twin Farms, Vermont

A woman enjoying the spa at Twin Farms during the wintertime Credit: Courtesy of Twin Farms

There are few places more charming in the winter than Twin Farms, where you're steps from snowshoe trails, skiing, and ice skating — and even closer to a spa. The property's Bridge House Spa features an exceptional brick-and-glass steam room that allows guests to peak out at the snow-laden trees. The accommodations are just as next-level as the spa — the all-inclusive Relais & Châteaux resort offers 10 standalone cottages with fireplaces, stone hot tubs, midcentury modern accents, and a wood stove.

Cliff House, Maine

Exterior of Cliff House in the wintertime Credit: Courtesy of Cliff House

Cliff House, in Ogunquit, Maine, sits on a semi-jagged bluff overlooking the semi-raucous Atlantic Ocean. An ocean-facing room is essential, though not nearly as essential as spending the day at The Spa at Cliff House. Using products that source ingredients from the ocean outside your window, the treatments offered in the 9,000-square-foot wellness center can help relieve the tension in your shoulders and soothe your wind-chapped skin.

Canyon Ranch Lenox, Massachusetts

Exterior of Canyon Ranch Lenox in the wintertime Credit: Courtesy of Canyon Ranch Lenox

A Berkshires hideaway with the cuisine and wellness offerings Canyon Ranch has become synonymous with, Canyon Ranch Lenox marries Northeastern charm with upscale spa culture. The 100,000-square-foot wellness facility encourages fitness as well as indulgent relaxation, offering exercise classes, along with indoor tennis courts and a 75-foot indoor swimming pool. Start your day with a morning yoga class, steam, and hot stone massage, and later on, return to the spa to try Canyon Ranch's energy therapy treatments.

Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection, Connecticut

The library at Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection Credit: Serge Detalle/Courtesy of Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection

Nestled within the Connecticut wilderness, Mayflower Inn & Spa, Auberge Resorts Collection is just a two-hour drive from NYC. The 58-acre inn — with a romantic Shakespeare Garden, meticulously curated interiors, and a culinary program helmed by chef April Bloomfield — is only enhanced when blanketed by a soft covering of white snow. The spa brings the best of The Well — treatments, products, and all — to Mayflower, and features a hamman, as well as holistic, Eastern-inspired wellness programming.

Top Notch, Vermont

Exterior and pool at Top Notch during the wintertime Credit: Courtesy of Top Notch

The pinnacle of luxury in Stowe, Top Notch is best known for their spa, tucked into the Green Mountains. Reserve your treatments in advance — massage choices abound, including CBD massage and reflexology options — and don't skimp on time spent languishing by the spa's stunning indoor pool. Not one for skiing? Stay active while staying indoors with private tennis lessons at Top Notch's Tennis Academy.

Ocean House, Rhode Island

Exterior of Ocean House during the wintertime with a christmas tree Credit: Chip Riegel/Courtesy of Ocean House

To call Ocean House, an iconic Rhode Island hotel, idyllic is frankly an understatement. The property exudes old New England grandeur (think: Kennedy-chic), from the Victorian architecture to the private beach. Though, there's some new age touches as well — Taylor Swift lives just down the street. Bundle up for blustery walks on the beach, and book a positively decadent seasonal treatment at Oh! Spa that promises to warm you to your core. As for accommodations, choose from Ocean House's array of signature suites (the Tower Suite has four stories and comes with a private deck) and their upscale cottage collection.

Chatham Bars Inn Resort & Spa, Massachusetts

Interior of a Spa Suite at Chatham Bars Inn Credit: Courtesy of Chatham Bars Inn

A turn-of-the-century mansion overlooking Chatham Harbor, Chatham Bars Inn Resort & Spa is the must-visit property on Cape Cod. Visitors can stay in the main house, the adjacent cottages, or the ever-romantic spa suites. The spa is known for seasonal, bespoke treatments such as the Ocean Massage — which guests can enjoy year-round — using hot stones, aiming to ease your central nervous system and reduce fatigue.

White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection, Maine

The dining room at White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection during the wintertime Credit: Courtesy of White Barn Inn, Auberge Resorts Collection