This $150,000 Bahamas Getaway Includes Private Jet Transportation, an 8-course Dinner, and More

The getaway package includes an eight-course dinner at José Andrés' Fish restaurant, an omakase and sake experience, and a day at Kamalame Cay via seaplane.

Editor's Note: Those who choose to travel are strongly encouraged to check local government restrictions, rules, and safety measures related to COVID-19 and take personal comfort levels and health conditions into consideration before departure.

As concerns around spring breakers flocking to sunny locales and potentially spreading COVID-19 continue, one beach destination is offering a more physically distanced alternative: a luxurious package specifically curated for a travel pod.

Atlantis Paradise Island in the Bahamas has introduced The Cove Ultra-luxe Bahamian Getaway, a five-night trip for up to eight guests, including airfare on a private jet from select cities to Nassau's Lynden Pindling International Airport. But it'll cost you — the price tag starts at $150,000, or $3,750 per person, per night.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island

The package also includes daily use of a beachside cabana at The Cove Pool, an eight-course meal at chef José Andrés' Fish restaurant (pending COVID-19 restrictions), an omakase and sake experience at Nobu, a tour with artist and sculptor Antonius Roberts to see his "Sacred Space" work, and a day at the private island of Kamalame Cay with transportation by seaplane.

On top of that, a private butler will tend to all needs during the stay, and guests will also leave with plenty of souvenirs, including a personalized autographed cookbook by Andrés and Nobu Matsuhisa, parting gifts, and other "surprises and delights," the hotel said in its release.

Guests will stay in one of The Cove Atlantis' Sapphire Suites, and get access to the water park and fitness center. The Cove also features indoor and outdoor gaming areas and a beachfront dining option. The package can be booked by calling 1-800-ATLANTIS.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Atlantis Paradise Island