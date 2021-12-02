This Semi-private Jet Company Is Launching Flights Across Europe — Here's Where They're Headed
Because what's a luxury European getaway without a jet?
Aero, the luxury semi-private airline company, announced new routes across Europe to help connect people to their favorite destinations.
According to a statement, Aero is debuting new routes to Geneva and Milan, along with its first winter flights to Nice, departing from Farnborough Airport in Greater London. The flights to Nice and Geneva will take off starting in mid-to-late December, followed by flights to Milan early next year.
"As both luxury leisure travel continues to rebound and people continue to work with more flexibility, Aero's new winter flights will cater to many guests traveling to their second homes and those traveling for European holidays," Uma Subramanian, CEO of Aero, shared in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "We look forward to our guests exploring more of Europe with us."
For those not in the loop on the latest and greatest in semi-private air travel, Aero is a company that specializes in connecting travelers to coveted destinations that tend to be harder to reach via commercial means. And, the entire Aero journey comes catered to each guest's needs, thanks to a dedicated concierge and host teams who will arrange ground transportation, luggage assistance, in-flight requests, and even bespoke destination experiences.
Beyond the new spots, Aero doubled its routes to other new destinations including flights to Ibiza, Mykonos, London, and Nice. This year, Aero also launched routes from its private terminal in Los Angeles (Van Nuys Airport) to Aspen, Jackson Hole, Napa Valley, Sun Valley, Las Vegas, and Los Cabos.
The flights take place on Aero's marquee aircraft, the EMB-135 Regional Jets and Legacy 600 Business Jets, each custom designed with fewer seats for a more luxurious experience. Inside, travelers will find hand-stitched Italian leather seats, debossed suede walls, and custom leather ceiling detailing, which you can enjoy until arrival at Aero's private terminals. Ready to take to the skies? One-way flights start at £1,200 ($1,595) and will be available to book at aero.com.
