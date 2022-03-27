This Over-the-top Private Jet Trip Takes You Around the World in 23 Days

Forget spring break — push back your travels till May and join a once-in-a-lifetime round-the-world private jet journey with luxury tour company Abercrombie & Kent.

The Tatun Volcanic Group in Nepal Credit: Justin Weiler/Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

Departing on May 5, the 23-day "Cultural Treasures" trip will see 48 lucky guests flown around the world in an all-business-class Boeing 757 jet, stopping at some of the world's most famous cultural sites, from the temples at Angkor Wat in Cambodia to the ancient city of Petra in Jordan. The trip includes private tours of the sites, as well as overnights at luxury resorts at each stop.

The Red Rose City in Petra, Jordan Credit: George Fischer/Jordan Tourism Board/Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

The journey begins in Seattle, from which guests jet off to Guam, then Cambodia, where the itinerary focuses on the temples and monasteries of the Siem Reap province. Following a few days there, guests will continue on to Nepal to take helicopter tour around Mount Everest, with additional tours in Kathmandu. Next up on the schedule is a quick overnight in Agra, India, home to the Taj Mahal, then another flight to Uzbekistan, where guests will be immersed in the city of Samarkand's Silk Road history.

Guests then fly to Abu Dhabi, where it's all about modern sites rather than ancient history. They'll watch a special race at the Yas Marina Circuit, which hosts the Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, and tour the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, a contemporary architectural marvel. The itinerary then switches back to ancient sites with a stop at Petra in Jordan, followed by a 4x4 ride through the moon-like landscapes of Wadi Rum.

Camping in the Gobi Desert in Mongolia Credit: Justin Weiler/Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

The last stop of the trip is in Taormina, Sicily, and it includes a self-drive tour in vintage Italian cars, as well as visits to artisans' workshops. The grand finale of the itiinerary is a farewell gala in the style of a 19th-century Sicilian wedding, after which guests are flown to Boston.

The Taj Mahal in Agra, India Credit: Justin Weiler/Courtesy of Abercrombie & Kent

Throughout the entire journey, guests will be accompanied by an Abercrombie & Kent tour director, as well as a doctor — everything from meals to visas will be handled by the luxury tour operator. On the ground, the group will be split into smaller parties led by tour managers and local guides for more intimate experiences.