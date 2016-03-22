Luxury Travel

Luxury travel offers the best of the best: intimate experiences, personalized services, gourmet meals, and beautiful surroundings that together promise a maximum of pleasure and a minimum of stress. Maybe it's champagne at liftoff or a Michelin-starred restaurant (and accompanying reservation) in the lobby, a king-size bed and marble-lined bathroom or a butler to pack and unpack your luggage. With editors and contributors spread wide throughout the world, Travel + Leisure has the answers, whether you are looking for luxury accommodations, luxury meals, luxury adventures, or luxury transport.

Most Recent

This Iconic Watch Brand Teamed Up With Lincoln to Create the Car of Your Luxury Dreams

This Iconic Watch Brand Teamed Up With Lincoln to Create the Car of Your Luxury Dreams
It's the fashion-auto collaboration we didn’t know we needed.
7 Places to Celebrate a Big Birthday, According to T+L's A-List Advisors

7 Places to Celebrate a Big Birthday, According to T+L's A-List Advisors
Planning a celebration for a milestone birthday? Consider one of these amazing destinations for a trip to remember.
My Family Rented an Italian Villa to Reunite During COVID — Here's What It Was Like

My Family Rented an Italian Villa to Reunite During COVID — Here's What It Was Like
In a historic villa in a small coastal town, our Sicilian-American family fell in love with the island all over again — and finally got to relive the simple joys of traveling together.
I Stayed at 2 of Florida's Most Luxurious Island Vacation Home Rentals — Here's What They Were Like

I Stayed at 2 of Florida's Most Luxurious Island Vacation Home Rentals — Here's What They Were Like
Sea Palms Estate and Sea Oats Luxury Estate come fully equipped with everything you'd need for a beach vacation.
Here's How to See the Royal Crown Jewels Without the Crowds

Here's How to See the Royal Crown Jewels Without the Crowds
This London hotel package includes a river cruise and private viewing of the crown jewels.
One of the Most Luxurious Hotel Brands Is Finally Open in Ibiza

One of the Most Luxurious Hotel Brands Is Finally Open in Ibiza
You've never experienced Ibiza like this.
Advertisement

More Luxury Travel

How the Airline Industry Is Improving This Year — and What That Means for Your Next Flight

How the Airline Industry Is Improving This Year — and What That Means for Your Next Flight
Airlines just endured the worst year on record. Now they’re turning to the future with new jets, new routes, and new competition.
Bermuda's Pandemic-era Pivots Have Turned It Into a Prime Vacation Destination

Bermuda's Pandemic-era Pivots Have Turned It Into a Prime Vacation Destination
After years of planning — and some last-minute pivots — Bermuda is emerging from the pandemic as one of the world’s most easy-to-visit destinations.
Inside Saudi Arabia's Plan to Create a New Luxury Travel Destination

Inside Saudi Arabia's Plan to Create a New Luxury Travel Destination
This New Luxury Train Concept Is a 'Palace on Wheels'

This New Luxury Train Concept Is a 'Palace on Wheels'
How a Personalized Hawaiian Wellness Retreat Helped Reshape My Lifestyle Back Home

How a Personalized Hawaiian Wellness Retreat Helped Reshape My Lifestyle Back Home
The Future of Italy's Dolce Vita Might Be on These Luxury Sleeper Trains

The Future of Italy's Dolce Vita Might Be on These Luxury Sleeper Trains

You Can Buy a Luxury Residence in the London Building Where James Bond Was Born

For more than a century, the building has been closed to the public, but it'll reopen next year with a hotel, restaurant, spa, and residences that you can purchase now.

All Luxury Travel

Here's What a $170,000 Private Family Reunion Trip Will Get You

Here's What a $170,000 Private Family Reunion Trip Will Get You
Introducing Explora Journeys - a New Luxury Cruise Line From MSC Launching in 2023

Introducing Explora Journeys - a New Luxury Cruise Line From MSC Launching in 2023
The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous

The Ritz-Carlton Just Opened Its First Resort in the Maldives — and It's Absolutely Gorgeous
This Trip on the Four Seasons Jet Goes to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and More

This Trip on the Four Seasons Jet Goes to Antarctica, Machu Picchu, the Bahamas, and More
This Exclusive Camping Trip in Yellowstone National Park Is the Perfect Way to Unplug

This Exclusive Camping Trip in Yellowstone National Park Is the Perfect Way to Unplug
Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-luxe Island Includes

Here's What a $138,000 Private Jet Vacation to Richard Branson's Ultra-luxe Island Includes
This Luxury Glamping Experience Will Have You Shucking Oysters and Sipping Rosé Under the NYC Skyline

This Luxury Glamping Experience Will Have You Shucking Oysters and Sipping Rosé Under the NYC Skyline
You Could Win a Private Yacht Trip in the Greek Islands — Personal Chef Included

You Could Win a Private Yacht Trip in the Greek Islands — Personal Chef Included
The Best Places to Go Glamping in New England — From Airstreams to Cozy Cabins

The Best Places to Go Glamping in New England — From Airstreams to Cozy Cabins
This Napa Valley Suite Comes With Free-flowing Dom Perignon — and Feels Just Like a French Countryside Château

This Napa Valley Suite Comes With Free-flowing Dom Perignon — and Feels Just Like a French Countryside Château
Bora Bora Is Paradise on Earth — and This Ultra-Luxe Private Estate Is Where You’ll Want to Stay

Bora Bora Is Paradise on Earth — and This Ultra-Luxe Private Estate Is Where You’ll Want to Stay
Resorts Across the Caribbean Are Pioneering a New Kind of 'Contactless Vacation'

Resorts Across the Caribbean Are Pioneering a New Kind of 'Contactless Vacation'
These Hotel Activities for Kids Are Even Cooler Than Summer Camp

These Hotel Activities for Kids Are Even Cooler Than Summer Camp
This Private Island Resort Has 7 Stunning Villas With Private Chefs, Personal Butlers, and More

This Private Island Resort Has 7 Stunning Villas With Private Chefs, Personal Butlers, and More
This Resort in the Maldives Has the Most Powerful Telescope in the Indian Ocean — and It’s Also a Cocktail Bar

This Resort in the Maldives Has the Most Powerful Telescope in the Indian Ocean — and It’s Also a Cocktail Bar
This Luxurious Trip Around Lesser-known Greek Islands Comes With a Yacht, Helicopter, and Secluded Beaches

This Luxurious Trip Around Lesser-known Greek Islands Comes With a Yacht, Helicopter, and Secluded Beaches
Here’s How You Can Book Sir Richard Branson’s Private Flat at the New Virgin Hotel

Here’s How You Can Book Sir Richard Branson’s Private Flat at the New Virgin Hotel
Why Buying a Private Jet Membership During the Pandemic Was Worth It, According to Someone Who Did It

Why Buying a Private Jet Membership During the Pandemic Was Worth It, According to Someone Who Did It
These Bucket List Trips Around the World Are Based on Popular Children's Stories

These Bucket List Trips Around the World Are Based on Popular Children's Stories
Flying Private to These Waldorf Astoria Hotels Comes With Some Serious Perks

Flying Private to These Waldorf Astoria Hotels Comes With Some Serious Perks
Vacation Like a Billionaire on Richard Branson’s Soon-to-open Second Private Island 

Vacation Like a Billionaire on Richard Branson’s Soon-to-open Second Private Island 
20 U.S. Hotels With Stunning Private Villas

20 U.S. Hotels With Stunning Private Villas
This Ultra Luxurious Community Has Some of the Most Stunning Vacation Rentals in the Caribbean

This Ultra Luxurious Community Has Some of the Most Stunning Vacation Rentals in the Caribbean
This Buzzy New Private Airline Includes White-glove Service, Socially Distanced Seating, and More

This Buzzy New Private Airline Includes White-glove Service, Socially Distanced Seating, and More
4 Things to Know Before Your First Trip to the Maldives

4 Things to Know Before Your First Trip to the Maldives
Load More
Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com