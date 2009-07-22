Duffel Shuffle | T+L Family
For families trooping off on a big trip, duffels deliver. Roomy and lightweight, these bags have evolved from army stuff sacks into virtual closets on wheels. The newest are adventure-ready, thanks to structured sides, go-anywhere materials, and a wealth of zippered compartments. Best of all, they're a cinch to spot in the airport pile.
| Credit: Charles Masters
From top left: Dotted, coated canvas bag with wheels and retractable handle, $125, by Roxy; striped ripstop nylon with exterior pocket, $98, LeSportsac; blue ballistic nylon with interior buckled straps, $100, Timbuk2; houndstooth polyester with removable shoe-size end pockets, $120, Burton; yellow polyester with 16 compartments, wheels, and retractable handle, $80, Delsey; glen-plaid nylon/poly with wheels, retractable handle, and zip-off top half (two bags in one!), $150, Dakine; green ballistic nylon with wheels and swivel handle, $199, Lands' End.