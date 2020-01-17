You Can Win a Vacation to Los Angeles or England Inspired by the Movie ‘The Holiday’

Image zoom Courtesy of Love Home Swap

Is your love life less than stellar right now? Or, were your holidays just a total disaster? Well, here’s your chance to run away from it all, just like Cameron Diaz and Kate Winslet in The Holiday.

Love Home Swap, a members-only global home exchange community, is a business model wholly inspired by the hit movie, The Holiday. In fact, the company feels so passionately about mending broken hearts and fixing bad experiences with travel that it’s now giving everyone the chance to win a getaway with its new contest, #SwapMyHoliday, in partnership with the vacation timeshare company, RCI.

“We decided to launch the #SwapMyHoliday Sweepstakes to give travelers a chance to win a holiday re-do for two and live out their ‘The Holiday’ dreams in one of our gorgeous properties," Fiona Downing, senior managing director of RCI, told USA Today in a statement.

The winners of the contest will get to spend a week in either Los Angeles or the English countryside town of Cheshire, just like Diaz and Winslet in the film. (Travel dates must fall between March 15 and April 31, 2020.) Airfare for the lucky winner and their travel companion will be taken care of, too.

The Los Angeles home features stunning panoramic ocean views, four comfortable bedrooms, and four bathrooms. It also comes with plenty of outdoor space for soaking up the California sunshine.

Across the pond, the Cheshire home highlights everything you’d ever want in a quaint English countryside escape, including a wood-burning fireplace and private garden.

Want to enter? All you need to do is share a photo on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook showing how you spent your holiday with the hashtag #SwapMyHoliday. Then, tag your travel partner and follow Love Home Swap on whichever social media platform you use to submit your entry. Entries close Feb. 9.