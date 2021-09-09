This Sonoma Hotel Is Combining Bike Rides and Vineyards for the Ultimate California Wine Country Experience

If riding bikes and sipping wine sounds like your kind of vacation, head to this luxury hotel in Sonoma.

By Meena Thiruvengadam
September 09, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma

September is California Wine Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a leisurely bike ride through some of Sonoma's best wineries.

And if you're a pinot noir drinker, The Lodge at Sonoma, an Autograph Collection hotel, has already mapped out the perfect route for your ride. The Sonoma hotel's Pedal for Pinot map includes stops at more than a half-dozen wineries located within a mile of the property. Plus, you don't have to worry about bringing your bike. The Lodge at Sonoma has a fleet of $599 Priority Coast bikes that it loans to guests.

Related: 9 Best California Wine Tours for Learning, Sipping, and Sightseeing

Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma

And you may want to take the hotel up on its offer. Sonoma County covers a whopping 1,700 square miles — an area bigger than the state of Rhode Island — and is home to hundreds of wineries. It's known for being more laid-back than its neighbor, Napa Valley, and for making more pinot noir than anywhere else in California.

Related: 7 Best Small Towns on the West Coast for Wine Tasting, Whale Watching, and Beautiful Views

Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma

Pinot noir grapes can be notoriously difficult to grow, but they flourish in Northern California, thanks to the area's relatively cool climate, wind, and fog. Several Sonoma wineries, including the boutique Sojourn Cellars — a stop on the hotel's Pedal for Pinot route — are well known for their pinot noirs. Other wineries on the map include Gundlach Bundschu Winery, Sebastiani Vineyards & Winery, and the Buena Vista Winery.

And there's no need to remember your favorites — just jot them down on your illustrated keepsake map.

If two wheels aren't your style, consider a ride on the Sonoma Valley Wine Trolley, a replica of an iconic San Francisco cable car and unique way to experience this region of rolling hills and expansive vineyards.

Related: 10 of the Best Small Towns in California

Credit: Courtesy of The Lodge at Sonoma

To sample some of the area's top wines without venturing off property, consider daily wine hours held between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.

Meena Thiruvengadam is a Travel + Leisure contributor who has visited 50 countries on six continents and 47 U.S. states. She loves historic plaques, wandering new streets and walking on beaches. Find her on Facebook and Instagram.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.travelandleisure.com