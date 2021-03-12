Here’s Your Chance to Own a Private Island Paradise in the Bahamas

Little Ragged Island, a 730-acre private island in the Bahamas with deep water access for a yacht, is up for auction.

If ever you've wanted your very own gorgeous private island, the time to act may be now. Little Ragged Island, a 730-acre paradise in the Bahamas with deep water access for a yacht, is up for auction.

Little Ragged Island, also known as St. Andrew's, is the largest of the private Bahamian islands currently up for sale. It sits at the southern edge of the Bahamas, about 372 miles off the coast of Miami.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Concierge Auctions

Little Ragged Island is also home to endless stretches of white-sand beaches that jut up against clear, turquoise waters. It has multiple freshwater ponds and offers ample opportunities for snorkeling, sailing, and fishing. And a private airstrip is a mere 10-minute boat ride away. While one could turn the island into their own personal playground, CNN Travel points out that there's enough space for a boutique hotel with an 18-hole golf course — or a lair fit for a Bond villain.

Concierge Auctions is handling the sale. Bidding is set to open on March 26 and run through March 31. While there is no reserve price, the island is listed at a value of $19.5 million, and a $100,000 deposit is required to bid.

The competition may be stiff because nothing has driven demand for private island escapes quite like COVID-19. The New York Times reported in October that island brokers were overwhelmed, as private islands joined yachts and jets on the shopping lists of the world's wealthiest citizens.