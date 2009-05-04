Cruise Liner Notes | T+L Family

Hit the deck! This summer, the Disney Magic (disneycruise.com) makes its maiden voyage to Europe. On board, kids craft mosaic tiles while sailing to Barcelona, flip crêpes on the way to Marseilles, and produce puppet shows en route to Palermo. Also crossing the Mediterranean is the new Carnival Freedom (carnival.com), with a 214-foot waterslide and a water-balloon catapult. Chart the Caribbean while scaling the tallest climbing wall afloat, on the just-christened Liberty of the Seas (royalcaribbean.com). Or set off for Alaska on the new Norwegian Pearl (ncl.com), which has the only bowling alley on the water—one more ship that knows the score.