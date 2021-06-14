Celebrate Pride With These Delicious Rainbow Recipes and Cocktails

There are so many different ways to celebrate Pride month.

Between the various parades around the world (both virtual and in real life), museum exhibitions, opportunities to learn about LGBTQIA+ history, special events, and so forth, people are looking for tons of inspiration online for what they should do to make the most of Pride 2021 after a year spent mostly inside.

This year, according to Pinterest, people are using the platform to find inspiration for coming out parties and Pride events, with searches for coming out cakes, in particular, doubling since last year.

So, naturally, the brand has curated an entire section of creative recipes for Pride parties and festivities (sometimes called kikis).

The brand's "All the fixings for the perfect kiki" board is chock full of delicious and indulgent recipes that all have some rainbow-colored flare. Some of the highlights of this curated board include:

Pride Crepe Cakes

These gorgeous cakes are made with multi-colored crepes (thanks to some food coloring and crepe batter), layered high so you can get a beautiful rainbow effect with tons of light layers separated by whipped cream.

Magic Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

A truly delicious way to enjoy Pride. This sandwich recipe teaches you how to perfectly arrange multi-colored cheese inside your favorite bread. Grill it up, and once you're done, you'll have the perfect cheese pull that looks like a rainbow.

Colorful Fruit Salad Sangria

This sangria recipe is perfect for sipping on all summer long. It uses layers of bright fruits, like strawberries, blueberries, green apples, oranges, and so on to make a beautiful and colorful drink that you'll want to make over and over.

Pride Mimosas

This unique recipe starts with freezing ice cubes made with fruit juices, lemonade, and food coloring. Freeze your cubes overnight and wake up to a brunch cocktail by plopping a few in a glass and pouring champagne or prosecco over. We can definitely cheers to that.

Vegan Rainbow Sandwich Cookies

Practically everything is better in sandwich form - especially ice cream. This special recipe uses a vegan-friendly, four-ingredient shortbread to make colorful rainbow cookies that you can use to sandwich some dairy-free ice cream. Roll the edges in colorful sprinkles and your dessert will magically disappear as soon as you serve it to your guests.

And there's plenty more where that came from, including buttercream cake, chia pudding, and braided rainbow bread recipes. For more Pride cooking and cocktail inspiration, check out the full board on Pinterest.