Orbitz Is Encouraging LGBTQ+ Travelers to ‘Travel As You Are’

As travel possibilities open up again after a year of people staying home, people are wondering about where they want to go for their next trip. And for people in the LGBTQ+ community, that comes with another set of considerations to think about.

Orbitz has been committed to helping LGBTQ+ travelers find the best destinations and places to stay where they can go with confidence and security for the last 20 years. Some destinations are not as welcoming or friendly to people in the community, so knowing the best places to go where you can truly be your authentic self.

Reaffirming its commitment to the LGBTQ community, Orbitz is launching a new campaign, including a new print ad and call to action to encourage travelers to "travel as you are."

couple riding bikes by the beach Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Orbitz

The new "Travel As You Are" ad campaign includes a 90-second film that debuts on April 6 on the Orbitz Travel with Pride website. The diverse cast of the film features LGBTQ couples, friends, and talent you may recognize including Cameron Lee Phan, Ahmad Kanu, and Rahquise Bowen. It was shot by LGBTQ+ photographer & director Cass Bird and features music by serpentwithfeet, the first Black male LGBTQ+ artist to re-record the Lesley Gore classic "You Don't Own Me" as the campaign theme song.

In addition to the ad, the campaign will include new creative artwork, a manifesto, and resources for LGBTQ travelers.

"20 years ago when Orbitz debuted the first LGBTQ+ print ad, our message was 'see the world on your own terms,'" said Carey Malloy, Orbitz Brand Director. "Fast forward to today and we're still advocating for a more welcoming world, but with a totally new take on it for the times we're living in. Today, we're starting a more ambitious journey: to create a world where everyone can travel as they are."

Orbitz has worked with the LGBTQ+ community on many campaigns since the early 2000s, including collaborating with Pose star Indya Moore to raise money for the International LGBTQ+ Travel Association and working with RuPaul's Drag Race star Jackie Cox to guide travelers on a virtual trip for Valentine's Day 2021.

For more information on hotels, destinations, and attractions catering to the LGBTQ+ community, or to make a booking for an upcoming trip, visit the Orbitz Travel with Pride website.