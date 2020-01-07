This Yoga Retreat in Puglia Is The Perfect Way For LGBTQ+ Travelers to Recharge

Image zoom Courtesy of OutOfOffice.com

A group trip is an excellent way to recharge yourself, especially when it includes yoga in the Italian countryside.

OutOfOffice.com, a high-end LGBTQ+ travel company, is now offering LGBTQ+ travelers an opportunity to indulge in a luxurious yoga trip in Puglia, Italy.

Not only is this an excellent way to see the world, but it also offers LGBTQ+ travelers a safe and enjoyable vacation. The issue of safety, especially in places where the LGBTQ+ community is discriminated against, is still important today as it has been for many years. In fact, many LGBTQ+ travelers have stated that they are uncomfortable showing affection to their partners in public while traveling abroad due to discrimination against the community. Many travelers often seek out tours and group trips within their community in order to feel secure.

That’s why this particular tour is giving travelers the experience they crave: a relaxing and energizing yoga retreat as well as opportunities to soak up the sun on the beach, visit nearby cities in Puglia, an opportunity to treat themselves with spa days, take part in cycling tours along the beautiful Italian coast, and lots of great food.

And you don’t have to be an expert yogi to participate. The tour is open to yoga practitioners of all levels. Every morning, guests will start their day with a yoga session on the rooftop of the hotel or amongst the beautiful olive groves, before enjoying a delicious breakfast. At the end of the day, there are also sunset yoga sessions. Between these sessions guests can do as they please with the day and go on lots of local adventures, like taking cooking classes or experiencing a VIP wine tasting.

Prices for the Gay Group Yoga Retreat trip begin from $1,249 per person for a 7-day trip, including all yoga sessions. Trips depart on April 18, 2020 and Sept. 26, 2020.

For more information or to make your booking, visit OutOfOffice.com.