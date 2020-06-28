A Giant Rainbow Light Show Will Illuminate NYC’s West Village for Pride This Weekend

The 50th annual Pride march is sadly canceled this year due to safety issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic. Although the month-long LGBTQIA+ celebration has been moved online, including rallies, broadcast events, and online discussions, there is going to be one special display that will be happening to celebrate Pride.

Kind Healthy Snacks is paying tribute to the LGBTQIA+ Rights Movement and the first NYC Pride March with a colorful rainbow light installation that will illuminate the night sky from the corner of Seventh Avenue and Christopher Street in the West Village, close to the famous Stonewall Inn.

Kind is currently a partner with the Ali Forney Center — the nation’s largest organization dedicated to advocating for homeless LGBTQ+ youth, especially BIPOC and transgender youth — so this light installation is a beautiful homage to the LGBTQ+ history. The tribute not only raises awareness for important issues affecting the LGBTQIA+ community, but is also in recognition of the people who are fighting for intersectional justice.

“With our light tribute, we seek to keep the spirit of Pride Marches alive while inspiring future generations to continue demanding freedom, respect, and equality for all,” said Daniel Lubetzky, Founder & Executive Chairman of KIND, in a statement.

Alexander Roque, President and Executive Director of the Ali Forney Center added in the statement, “There has never been a more critical time for Americans to remember how Pride all began. About 90% of the homeless LGBTQ youth we serve are people of color. The rights our youth have today are because of people, who looked just like them, protested and marched. We’re proud to partner with KIND and hope we can bring more awareness during this revolutionary time.”

The rainbow lights will shine after sunset, between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. EST on Saturday, June 27 and will remain visible through Sunday, June 28th at 5 a.m. EST. The lights should be visible from New Jersey, Brooklyn and across Manhattan.

In addition to the light show, Kind is offering its special-edition Kind Pride Bar, which will donate 100% of the bar’s net sales to the Ali Forney Center up to $50,000. The PRIDE Bar comes in a Dark Chocolate Nuts & Sea Salt flavor and is part of KIND’s Snack & Give Back Project.