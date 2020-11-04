Jägermeister and the Lesbian Bar Project need your help to save these important institutions.

There Are Only 15 Lesbian Bars Left in the U.S. — Here’s How You Can Support Them

Since the 1980s, the number of lesbian bars in the U.S. has dwindled from around 200 to just 15, but Jägermeister has teamed up with the Lesbian Bar Project to raise awareness and support these businesses when they need it the most.

An online branded campaign by the non-profit and liqueur brand seeks to bring greater awareness and support to the few remaining lesbian bars throughout the country. Given the shaky ground that bars and restaurants are experiencing during the COVID-19 pandemic, now more than ever is the time to support these LGBTQ+ establishments so they have a post-pandemic future.

“When the pandemic hit, I learned that there were only 15 Lesbian Bars left in the country. That number is staggering and frankly unacceptable. Losing just one more of these cherished spaces has devastating consequences for queer people in this country,” said Erica Rose, co-director of The Lesbian Bar Project, in a statement.

As part of Jägermeister’s Save The Night initiative (a charity initiative to support workers in the nightlife industry), the campaign is introducing a 90 second PSA video, narrated by Lea DeLaria (Orange Is the New Black), that highlights the power and importance of these bars as safe spaces for lesbian women, non-binary people, and trans men. The campaign is also developing a documentary series on the history of lesbian bars and their social impact.

In addition, there is also a campaign website that has photos and testimonials from bar owners, more information about the remaining 15 bars, and a donation fund that will be live for a month. 100 percent of all proceeds will be split evenly between the participating bars to support these establishments and their staff.

“We are thrilled to support this campaign and its mission to preserve these establishments and shared culture for the LGBTQIA+ community,” said Cliff Rigano, Director of Culture, Lifestyle & Event Marketing at Mast-Jägermeister US, in a statement. “This is an important movement as these establishments are a crucial part of the nightlife scene and it will allow for Lesbian Bars to continue flourishing not just following the pandemic but for generations to come.”

Jägermeister recently sponsored the Stonewall Inn Gives Back concert initiative where LGBTQIA+ artists and allies performed to raise money for LGBTQIA+ nightlife workers across the country.

For more information about the Save The Night initiative, visit the Save The Night website. For more information about the Lesbian Bar Project and its campaign, visit the Lesbian Bar Project website.