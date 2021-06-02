This Denver Hotel Is Celebrating Pride With Drag Olympics, Gaga Dance Parties, and More

There's never been a better place to celebrate Pride 2021 than Denver, Colorado.

The Curtis, a downtown "retro-chic" hotel known for its colorful decor and pop-culture-themed guest rooms, is offering a variety of unique packages in celebration of LGBTQIA+ Pride Month.

For the entire month of June, The Curtis is offering one-of-a-kind packages and programming for locals and travelers to enjoy during Pride.

Dont Hide your Pride at The Curtis Credit: Amanda Piela/Courtesy of The Curtis

The "Don't Hide Your Pride" package is perfect for Denver PrideFest (June 26 and 27), though it can be used any time of the month. Guests can enjoy all the Pride festivities in the city and then return to The Curtis to keep the party going. This package includes overnight accommodations, complimentary self-parking, a Pride Party Start Pack with two vodka shooters, temporary tattoos, rainbow flags, and more. Plus, each booking will donate $5 to The Trevor Project to support LGBTQ youth. Rates begin at $114 per night with this package, only for June.

The second package is a "Choose Your Own Adventure" theme for adventurous travelers. This package is for private groups that would like to rent out and take over an entire floor of the hotel, which are also themed after pop culture, like the scary movie floor (on the 13th floor, obviously), a vintage arcade game floor, a rom-com floor, a TV-themed floor, and a music-themed floor, among others. This package can host up to 24 guests and includes different activities such as a Lady Gaga dance party, a "Taste the Rainbow" private dinner, Drag Olympics, Les-er (read: laser) tag, and a pajama party with Hamilton screening. This package begins at $50 per person.

Interior of the Disco Room at The Curtis Credit: Courtesy of The Curtis

The third, "Love in Color" package celebrates your own love story with your significant other. For this package, couples can tie the knot and enjoy a wedding celebration complete with a Cloud 9 Champagne toast topped with rainbow cloud cotton candy, a customized rainbow layered wedding cake, choice of linen, custom Pride sneakers, rainbow rose petals, and a rainbow cloud sendoff. Additional details, including rates, can be found by contacting the hotel directly.

Rates can vary for these packages, especially for floor rental or weddings. If you're interested in making a booking or taking advantage of the packages, visit The Curtis website.