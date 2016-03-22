LGBTQ Travel

The tastes of travelers who fall under the (extremely broad) LGBTQIA label—people who identify as lesbian, gay, bi, trans, queer, intersex, and/or asexual—are far from uniform, but safety and acceptance are priorities we all share. Travel + Leisure works hard to find journeys and destinations that offer the splendor and luxury, comfort and security, all travelers—regardless of their sexuality or gender expression—deserve.

NYC's First Major LGBTQ+ Museum Is Coming — and the Events Have Already Begun

The museum is expected to open in 2024, but virtual programming is already in progress.
Orbitz Is Creating Tools to Help LGBTQIA+ Travelers See the World

Over 35,000 have signed the brand's inclusivity pledge.
Celebrate Pride With These Delicious Rainbow Recipes and Cocktails

Pride is better with snacks, trust us.
Pride Guide 2021: How U.S. Cities Are Celebrating Virtually and in Person

With events online and in person, there’s never been more opportunity to celebrate and support the LGBTQIA+ community.
Meet the Man Dedicating His Life to Preserving an 'Epicenter' of LGBTQIA+ History

"The beauty of our community is just how diverse we are."
Here’s What a $4,000 Private Drag Show Gets You at Gloria Estefan’s Miami Hotel

It gets you a whole lot of fun — and then some.
This Denver Hotel Is Celebrating Pride With Drag Olympics, Gaga Dance Parties, and More

You can even rent entire floor for laser tag.
This Famed Pennsylvania Hotel Is Hosting a Glittery Pride-themed Summer Camp Weekend

You have to see it to believe it.
Boy George Is Taking Over Waze to Spill the Tea and Give You Directions During Pride Month

Provincetown, A Longtime Haven for LGBTQ Travelers, is the Perfect Laid-Back Beach Town

Looking Back at LGBTQIA+ Travel Stories: Season 2, Episode 7 of 'Let's Go Together'

What It’s Really Like Traveling the World As a Drag Queen, According to 'RuPaul’s Drag Race' Star Alaska

From WeHo to the West Village, LGBTQIA+ Celebrities Dish On Their Favorite Queer-friendly Destinations in the U.S.

From queer bars and restaurants to boutique hotels and community centers, this is where LGBTQIA+ celebs spend their time.

How to Have the Perfect, Martini-filled Valentine's Day, According to Designers Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent

Orbitz Wants to Take You on a Virtual Trip Around the World With Drag Superstar Jackie Cox

'Pose' Star Indya Moore on the Realities of Transgender Travel and How You Can Help LGBTQIA+ Travelers

There Are Only 15 Lesbian Bars Left in the U.S. — Here’s How You Can Support Them

10 Up-and-coming Destinations Around the World For LGBTQIA+ Travelers

One Interracial Gay Couple Tries to Travel Fearlessly — and Sometimes Finds Acceptance in Surprising Places

Here's Where and How the LGBTQI+ Community Will Travel Again, According to Survey

A Giant Rainbow Light Show Will Illuminate NYC’s West Village for Pride This Weekend

Discover LGBTQ History By Taking a Virtual Pride Tour of NYC's Greenwich Village

Candle Company Boy Smells Has a New Pride Collection — and They’re Sharing Their Platform With Powerful Queer Voices (Video)

This Free Webinar Will Discuss the Importance of LGBTQIA+ Travel and Celebrate Pride (Video)

What It’s like to Travel America As a Gay Couple Living in an RV: Episode 2 of Travel + Leisure’s New Podcast (Video)

Celebrate Pride Wherever You Are With Spotify’s New Playlists From Around the World (Video)

Chicago Drag Superstar, Activist, and Queer Icon Shea Couleé Just Launched a Beer

Your Next Hinge Date Could Raise Money and Awareness for the Older LGBTQ+ Community

NYC Pride Is Hosting Its First-ever Virtual Rally — Here's How to Attend (Video)

From the World’s Most Iconic Clubs to Historic Monuments, Here’s What Every LGBT Traveler Should Do in Berlin (Video)

America’s National Parks Through the Eyes of a Gay Couple on an RV Journey to See Them All

This Yoga Retreat in Puglia Is The Perfect Way For LGBTQ+ Travelers to Recharge (Video)

October Is LGBT History Month — Here’s Where to Celebrate Around the World

Tinder Launches Safety Feature for LGBTQ Travelers

2 Toddlers Accidentally Ended Up on Virgin Atlantic’s First Pride Flight and Got to Show Off Their Dance Moves

Richard Branson Celebrated Pride in NYC and Announced a New LGBTQ+ Sailing on Virgin Voyages (Video)

Prince William Was Asked How He'd React If His Kids Came Out as Gay — and He Had the Best Response

WorldPride Is Here! Everything You Need to Know to Celebrate in New York City (Video)

