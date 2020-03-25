The lessons were created with the help of a university professor and researchers.

BTS Just Dropped a Web Series to Help You Learn Korean at Home

As the days inside continue due to various lockdown procedures around the U.S. and the world as a result of the coronavirus, you’ve likely been stuck inside for a few days now. And while our to-do lists are getting smaller and our Netflix binges are getting longer, K-Pop group BTS has a suggestion for our next pastime: learn Korean.

In a 30-episode web series, aptly named "Learn Korean with BTS," on the social media app Weverse, the boy band is introducing fans to the basics of the Korean language.

“'Learn Korean with BTS' is a short-form content designed to make it easy and fun for global fans who have difficulty enjoying BTS' music and contents due to the language barrier,” according to a memo, obtained by Teen Vogue. "We hope that through learning Korean, global fans will be able to deeply empathize with the music of artists and enjoy a wide range of contents."

Each three-minute episode uses clips from the band’s reality TV series, “Run BTS!” and their YouTube shows. The lessons were planned by researchers at the Korean Language Content Institute and Professor Heo Yong of the Department of Korean Education at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.

The first three episodes were released on Tuesday. Afterward, Weverse will unveil a new episode every Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

Although the online series comes at a handy time for people bored in self-isolation, the series was planned well before the outbreak of COVID-19.