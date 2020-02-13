This Tour Company Is Offering a $29 Deposit Deal for Leap Year

Image zoom Izzet Keribar/Getty Images

If you’ve been waiting for the deal of a lifetime before going on vacation this is for you.

In honor of leap year, the global tour operator Friendly Planet Travel is offering vacation-goers the opportunity to book a trip by plopping down just a $29 deposit now through Feb. 29. Guests then simply pay the rest later.

The deal allows guests to secure a spot on one of Friendly Planet Travel’s small group tours to destinations like Egypt, Kenya, Turkey, Peru, Morocco, and more.

For example, in Egypt, guests can hop on an 11-day cruise down the Nile, which includes stops in Cairo, Luxor, Esna, Kom Ombo, Aswan, and a return journey to Cairo. All this begins at $2,749 and includes flights to and from JFK airport in New York, meals, excursions, transportation, guides, and more.

Not sure about a guided tour? Read up on one of the many five-star reviews of this trip alone: “Everything was first class from beginning to end. The accommodations were wonderful, the tour guide was extremely competent, and our egyptologist, Amani, was amazing. It was a bucket list trip that did not disappoint! I would recommend this trip by Friendly Planet to anyone.”

Or, guests can choose to put down a $29 deposit for a small group tour through Peru. That 10-day journey includes stops in Lima, Cusco, the Sacred Valley, Puno, and Machu Picchu. That trip goes for $3,699 and again includes flights from Miami, as well as all transfers, most meals, excursions, local guides, and more.

“Amazing is an apt description! Excellent itinerary and knowledgeable guides,” one traveler wrote about this trip. “Outstanding hotels, several had spas onsite. Peru is a super destination for history lovers and scenery fans alike. Friendly people too. Machu Picchu is more impressive than pictures.”

Check out all of Friendly Planet’s offerings and put down just $29 for the adventure of a lifetime now. Because these deals likely won’t be back until 2024.