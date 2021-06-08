A European-style Flower Show With 1 Million Blooms Is Coming to NYC

The inaugural L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers will take over the Meatpacking District on June 12 and 13.

New York City is about to bloom in a whole new way.

Following the tradition of Europe's great flower shows, such as London's RHS Chelsea Flower Show (which started in 1913), Manhattan's Meatpacking District will be decked out with a million blooms during the first-ever L.E.A.F. Festival of Flowers on June 12 and 13, The New York Times reported.

The centerpiece will be at Gansevoort Plaza, a public, pedestrian-only square that was created in 2019. The plans include 25 pillars of flowers, each at least six feet tall.

Map of Meatpacking District Flower Show Credit: Kate Hazell

On top of that, L.E.A.F. is working with more than 100 florists on installations that will be in both public spaces and stores throughout the Meatpacking District. Among the highlights will be a large floral installation for Pride Month by East Olivia at Double Rainbow by Aerie, in-store designs by Popup Florist at Diane Von Furstenberg and Theory, a floral bike and cart by Renny and Reed at Hermès, and works by FDK Florals at the Whitney Museum of American Art. A custom Rainbow Colonnade by Theresa Rivera Design - featuring anthurium, amaranthus, eremurus, roses, lilies, and orchids, among others - will also be displayed on the south side of 14th Street at Ninth Avenue and Hudson.

Additionally, Warby Parker will give away bouquets designed by Oat Cinnamon with sunglasses purchases, The Standard, High Line will have signature L.E.A.F-inspired cocktails, and FlowerSchool New York will offer 30-minute workshops for $35 (register here). TF Cornerstone Floral Cart will also hand out free plant-a-pizza seed papers and tote bags to those who visit the market.

The Unlikely Florist is also partnering with G.H. Mumm Champagne for National Rosé Day on June 12 to benefit ROAR (Restaurants Organizing Advocating Rebuilding) at Gansevoort Meatpacking NYC. Meanwhile, Signature Stella Artois will have a decked-out Airstream for its "Your Table Is Ready" campaign with chef Padma Lakshmi to celebrate a return to dining out.

The colorful idea was the brainchild of Moira Breslin, who started L.E.A.F. in 2019 to shine a light on the world of horticulture by bringing a European-style flower show to New York City that differed from Macy's indoor display.

Meatpacking Business Improvement District was an eager partner, but the original plans for June 2020 were scrapped due to the pandemic. Even the British inspiration was pushed back this year until September, but L.E.A.F. stayed on schedule, and it's ready for its late spring premiere next weekend.

"In a city with an abundance of great florist talent and floral designers, I am so pleased to present L.E.A.F, our first annual Festival of Flowers," Breslin said in a statement. "It's been through the support of our incredible community and partners - especially the Meatpacking District, TF Cornerstone, and all the florists - that we've been able to make this a reality. We are delighted to provide a platform for a new generation of florists to showcase their talents, transforming the Meatpacking District into a riot of color - a gift for all New Yorkers throughout the weekend of L.E.A.F."