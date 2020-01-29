You Can Meditate in a ‘Vortex Treehouse’ at This Sedona Resort

Image zoom Courtesy fo L'Auberge de Sedona

Sure, you could just hike in the wilderness to get closer to Mother Nature, but where’s the fun in that?

This year, take your love of relaxation and connecting with the earth to the next level by booking a stay at L’Auberge de Sedona in Arizona and taking part in its Intuitive Vortex package.

With this package, guests can get a glimpse of the resort’s Vortex Treehouse and enjoy various activities, including meditation, hiking, and spa treatments.

Image zoom Courtesy fo L'Auberge de Sedona

The new package offers a sort of choose-your-own-spiritual-adventure list of options, including a guided meditation in the Vortex Treehouse, which is attuned to each guest's personal wellness intentions that are set prior to arrival. Before heading to the tree house, a wellness practitioner will sit with the guests and describe the four different vortex meditations. Guests then choose one they believe is most suited to their wellness intention.

According to the hotel, once the meditation has concluded, each guest is taken on a guided hike to a secret location where they can have another quiet moment of reflection. Lastly, they are brought in for a 90-minute signature spa treatment, which can be tailored to their individually chosen vortex.

The package, the hotel explains, also includes a blending session at L’Apothecary Spa, three $40 breakfast credits, and even a travel yoga mat.

Image zoom Courtesy fo L'Auberge de Sedona

The package is only available for guests staying on the property for a minimum of three nights. It must also be booked at least two weeks prior to arrival and is subject to availability.

Of course, this isn’t the only wellness or outdoor offering from the hotel. Guests wanting to see more of the great outdoors can also look into the Grand Canyon Adventure package, which comes with a small plane ride, picnic lunch, backpack full of essentials, and more. Check out the hotel’s complete offerings here and get back to Mother Nature’s warm embrace ASAP.