Ravishing Landscapes, Ambitious Restaurants, and a Stylish New Hotel in England's Lake District

The next morning, I was watching guests playing croquet on the Linthwaite House lawn when a duo of fat brown rabbits lolloped into view. Little surprise that it was in this region that Beatrix Potter — like Wordsworth and Keats before her — found inspiration for her writing. As a child, The Tale of Peter Rabbit was a bedtime staple, and I now read it to my own two daughters. Heather and I set off into town to the World of Beatrix Potter, a walk-through homage to the author's wildlife creations that's plenty of fun for adults, too. The exhibition includes paintings, letters, and photographs, plus a garden with plants that have been identified from her illustrations — and, of course, Peter Rabbit's famous blue jacket on a pole.