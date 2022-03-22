This Business Class-only Airline Just Debuted a 22-day Trip Around the World

Like an around-the-world cruise, except on a stunning aircraft with lie-flat beds.

Going on an around-the-world cruise is, irrefutably, one of the ultimate luxury travel goals. Discovering far-flung countries, communities, and cultures during a single trip is an exhilarating adventure, albeit one that typically takes months to complete. So, if you've always dreamed of going around the world but don't necessarily have half-a-year's worth of vacation days to spare (or get seasick easily), consider La Compagnie's new Air Cruise.

Looking at clouds outside of an airplane window Credit: Courtesy of Alessandra Amodio

Interior of a La Compagnie plane Credit: Courtesy of La Compagnie

The French airline teamed up with Safrans du Monde, a luxury travel agency, to offer an all-inclusive (and ultra-exclusive) world tour with a bespoke itinerary of must-visit destinations, guided tours, and stays in the best hotels around the world.

The Air Cruise launches in Paris where guests will board La Compagnie's A321neo plane, which features only 76 sleeper seats. Ultra-soft mattress toppers, free in-flight Wi-Fi, and gourmet chef-prepared meals paired with the finest wines and Champagne are some of the high-end onboard amenities that will make this trip unforgettable.

The first stop of your world journey will be bustling Mexico City. From there, you'll head further west to Hawaii and then south to Fiji. Up next, you'll sail in the fjords of the Southern Alps in New Zealand and discover the picturesque city of Hobart in Tasmania. Then, your private jet will take you to Perth to experience all that this beautiful Australian city has to offer. Relax in the turquoise waters of the Maldives before you fly to Rwanda for a memorable gorilla trek.

Bowen Falls, Milford Sound, Fiordland National Park, Southland, New Zealand Credit: Peter Unger/Getty Images

Landscape near the port of Denarau, Nadi - Fiji Credit: Gerold Grotelueschen/Getty Images

The itinerary is optimized such that, on travel days, you'll spend only a few hours in the air giving you plenty of time to explore each destination. And of course, since you'll fly private, lengthy layovers or overcrowded planes become a thing of the past.

You can choose between two packages — Club Safrans (rates start at €39,000 or about $43,000), which includes all of your lodging at five-star hotels, and Premiere Safrans (rates start at €62,000 or about $69,000), which also offers exclusive excursions at each destination — and add a three-night stay in Paris to your itinerary for an additional fee. The tour leaves on Nov. 5, 2022 and ends on Nov. 26.