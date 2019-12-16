You Could Win a Free 30-day Trip to Brazil to Star in a Reality TV Show (Video)

The country of Brazil really wants you to come to experience everything the country has to offer. In fact, it wants you to come so badly that it’s willing to give you a 30-day all-expense-paid trip and make you the King of Rolê in the process.

"Rolê is a Brazilian expression that loosely translates to ‘going for a walk,’” Visit Brazil explained. “Going for a ‘rolê’ means to have fun, to make friends, to enjoy life.”

Image zoom Brazil Photos/Getty Images

The winner of the contest will travel to the South American nation to spend a full 30 days traversing the country, including stops in Ouro Preto, Nova Olinda, Boa Vista, Aracruz, and more.

Beyond visiting destinations in all regions of Brazil, the winner will also receive a meeting with the nation's President. Then, to end the epic journey, the winner will attend the 2020 Carnival celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Pernambuco, Bahia, and Sao Paulo.

The winner will not only get to travel around the nation but will also have the entire experience filmed for a reality television show.

"The winner will be filmed from the moment he leaves home in their country. All episodes will be broadcast on social networks and will be available on the site created exclusively for the promotion,” Embratur's Director of Marketing and Public Relations, Osvaldo Matos, said in a statement.

Want in on all the fun? All you need to do is submit a short video up to 60 seconds long answering the question, “What would an experience in Brazil mean to you?”

Next, contestants just need to register on the website, upload their video to YouTube and their social media channels, and use the hashtag #30DaysInBrazil4Free. Entries are being accepted from now through Jan. 15, 2020.