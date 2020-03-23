Take a Virtual Field Trip With These Videos and Livestreams From the Kennedy Space Center (Video)

As schools close around the country, museums, libraries, and other institutions are stepping up to help provide educational activities to everyone who’d stuck at home to help slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Now, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is doing its part to help kids (and parents) learn.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution (AJC), the Kennedy Space Center in Florida is offering online learning activities for kids aged anywhere between elementary school and high school.

The center has been hosting these live streams and videos since March 18, according to the Kennedy Space Center Instagram account. On Wednesday, the education team at the center hosted two lessons via Facebook Live, one at 9:30 a.m. EST for younger kids and at 1 p.m. for teenagers. Originally, the online content was planned to be published in daily live streams, however, the center has amended its plan to only publish pre-recorded videos that followers can watch on their time.

The beauty of using social media is that the center can not only provide online instruction directly from their experts, students can also send in their questions live in the comments and get direct answers in a timely manner. So, it’s almost like being in a classroom or even going on a field trip all from the safety of home.

Kennedy Space Center, NASA, Titusville, Florida Credit: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Plus, some live streams are also available through the Kennedy Center’s Facebook page even after the live video has finished. On Wednesday, March 18, the center hosted its first live instruction that was all about living and working in space.

On Friday, March 20, the center posted a video of one of their educators, Daniel Sweeney, reading the Dr. Seuss book "There's No Place Like Space."

It’s important to note, not all of the live streams so far are available on social media. According to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex on Facebook, the center will be posting pre-recorded videos online for those who miss live streams on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays.