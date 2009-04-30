Just Back: Dolce and Gabbana

OCCUPATION Fashion designers

HOME BASE Milan

BOYS GONE WILD Dolce and Gabbana have been working and traveling together for more than 20 years, but this was the first time they ventured on an African safari. "We stayed in the Okavango Delta, at the Abu Camp [www.elephantbacksafaris.com] and Vumbura [www.wilderness-safaris.com], and didn't miss a game drive," says Gabbana. "We finally saw elephants, leopards, giraffes, and gnus, all animals we'd only dreamed about before."

IT'S IN THE BAG The shopping addicts couldn't leave Botswana without a few souvenirs. "We bought some local crafts and lovely hand-painted china that depicts native animals."

NEXT STOP "We always spend time on the Italian island of Stromboli and in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, a town near Monte Carlo. As for the next vacation, who knows?We are very unpredictable."