This Florida Market Is Bringing Together More Than 250 Black-owned Businesses and Nonprofits to Celebrate Juneteenth

Florida shoppers can celebrate Juneteenth by supporting hundreds of Black-owned businesses in Jacksonville with the annual Melanin Market this weekend.

The event, which is in its sixth season, has gathered more than 250 Black-owned businesses, nonprofits, and artists from northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, organizers shared with Travel + Leisure. Visitors will be able to shop for everything from jewelry and natural beauty products to books and clothing as they celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States.

Melanin Market, a Black owned business market in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Courtesy of Jax Melanin Market

"This event is a great opportunity for Jacksonville residents to experience Black culture and for Eastside residents to gain exposure for their businesses," Angie Nixon, a co-organizer of the event and a member of the Florida House of Representatives, said in a statement shared with T+L. "This community is proud to celebrate and share their culture, not only during this holiday, but every day. Those who attend this event will certainly see and feel the contagious joy this community shares."

Beyond the shopping itself, visitors will enjoy two stages with live entertainment, an African/Gullah Geechee processional that pays "homage to cultural ancestors," African drummers and dancers, and a kid's zone, organizers told T+L.

The market will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, along five blocks on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard in the historic Eastside neighborhood.

Melanin Market, a Black owned business market in Jacksonville, Florida. Credit: Courtesy of Jax Melanin Market

Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19 as the day Black slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally told they were free from bondage, was designated as a national public holiday last year by President Joe Biden.

And next year, a National Juneteenth Museum will open in Texas on Rosedale Street in Fort Worth's Historic Southside neighborhood, on the same spot where Opal Lee — considered the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" — ran a community museum.