This Florida Market Is Bringing Together More Than 250 Black-owned Businesses and Nonprofits to Celebrate Juneteenth
Florida shoppers can celebrate Juneteenth by supporting hundreds of Black-owned businesses in Jacksonville with the annual Melanin Market this weekend.
The event, which is in its sixth season, has gathered more than 250 Black-owned businesses, nonprofits, and artists from northeast Florida and southeast Georgia, organizers shared with Travel + Leisure. Visitors will be able to shop for everything from jewelry and natural beauty products to books and clothing as they celebrate the emancipation of enslaved Black people in the United States.
"This event is a great opportunity for Jacksonville residents to experience Black culture and for Eastside residents to gain exposure for their businesses," Angie Nixon, a co-organizer of the event and a member of the Florida House of Representatives, said in a statement shared with T+L. "This community is proud to celebrate and share their culture, not only during this holiday, but every day. Those who attend this event will certainly see and feel the contagious joy this community shares."
Beyond the shopping itself, visitors will enjoy two stages with live entertainment, an African/Gullah Geechee processional that pays "homage to cultural ancestors," African drummers and dancers, and a kid's zone, organizers told T+L.
The market will take place from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, along five blocks on A. Philip Randolph Boulevard in the historic Eastside neighborhood.
Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19 as the day Black slaves in Galveston, Texas, were finally told they were free from bondage, was designated as a national public holiday last year by President Joe Biden.
There are several ways to celebrate and reflect on the holiday across the country and even around the world by learning more about Black history and culture and supporting Black-owned businesses. This year, the West African country of Liberia is also hosting the first-ever Journey Home Festival from June 17 to 26.
And next year, a National Juneteenth Museum will open in Texas on Rosedale Street in Fort Worth's Historic Southside neighborhood, on the same spot where Opal Lee — considered the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" — ran a community museum.
Alison Fox is a contributing writer for Travel + Leisure. When she's not in New York City, she likes to spend her time at the beach or exploring new destinations and hopes to visit every country in the world. Follow her adventures on Instagram.
- This Florida Market Is Bringing Together More Than 250 Black-owned Businesses and Nonprofits to Celebrate Juneteenth
- I Travel for Pride Every Year — Here's Why Travel Is Such an Important Part of the Celebration
- London Just Got a New LGBTQ Museum — Here's a Look Inside 'Queer Britain'
- Charleston Is Getting a New Museum Spotlighting African American History — and We Got a First Look Inside