This 113-mile Cycling Trip Through Joshua Tree Is the Best Way to Stargaze and Explore Cool California Towns

The three-day weekend adventure starts on a Friday morning with transfers from Palm Springs to the Old West movie set enclave of Pioneertown for a bike fitting before cycling into the national park — with a few stops to hike among the trees before setting up camp within the boulders at Sheep Pass.

A cyclist in Joshua Tree Credit: Courtesy of REI Co-op Adventures

After the first night under the skies — where the Milky Way is often visible — the second day reaches new heights with a cycling climb up to Keys View, with views of the San Jacinto and San Gorgonio Peaks, as well as the Salton Sea. The descent back down goes through Twentynine Palms with a stop at Oasis of Mara before bikers are shuttled back to the camp site. On the last day, it's a roller coaster of a route to the Coachella Valley, as the vegetation changes from Joshua trees to the equally impressive ocotillo plants and cholla cacti.

With 36 miles of cyclying the first day, 33 miles the second, and 44 miles on the last day (mostly on paved roads) and elevation gains of up to 2,204 feet and drops of 4,489 feet, the adventure weekend is rated moderate for those with cycling experience who are used to riding for about four to five hours a day. With a group of four to 10 travelers, current departures are schedule for March through December 2022, starting at $1,099 per person for REI members and $1,294 for non-members.

Camping in Joshua Tree Credit: Arlen Hall/Courtesy of REI Co-op Adventures

Meals are provided from lunch the first day through lunch on the third day, and use of a bike, sleeping pads, and tents are all provided by REI during the trip.