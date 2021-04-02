Travel + Leisure Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford Discusses the Resurgence of Sustainable Travel With 5 Industry Experts

It's safe to say 2020 was a rough year for everyone — but especially those in business. In this segment of Travel + Leisure's The Evolution of Travel hosted by Editor in Chief Jacqueline Gifford, five women across the travel industry discuss how they've had to adapt and rethink their businesses over the past year, and what they see travel becoming in 2021 and beyond.

The general consensus? Travel will make a comeback, and soon. In fact, Joanna Geraghty, President and COO of JetBlue, believes domestic air travel will return to pre-pandemic levels by this summer or fall thanks, in part, to airlines' new safety procedures.

"Air travel is safe. It's among some of the safest things to do when you compare it with any other indoor activity," she said. "And whether it's... cleaning procedures, disinfectant procedures, Purell in the airport, social distancing, you name it — there are so many safety protocols that are now present in the travel journey."