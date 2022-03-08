This Famous Italian Region Will Pay You €2,000 to Get Married There

Planning a destination wedding, even in the most stable of times, can be a hassle, but for couples who are thinking of a foreign wedding, one destination has an enticing new offer.

The Italian region of Lazio is offering engaged couples an incentive of about $2,170 (€2,000) to book their wedding there. The money can be redeemed on anything for the wedding including attire, flowers, cakes, photographers, or food.

Lazio is Italy's capital region, which means that if you've always dreamed of heading to the altar in Rome, now is your chance. But there's much more to Lazio than the Eternal City. For those looking to be wed somewhere off the beaten bath, Lazio also boasts impressive sights like the beautiful coastal beaches of the Tyrrhenian Sea and the jaw-dropping ancient Etruscan tombs of Cerveteri.

Over the past two years, wedding ceremonies in the Lazio region have dropped from 15,000 to 9,000 per year, according to Time Out. And so the government is hoping that bringing back weddings (and the guests that come with them) will also help bring much-needed funds to the area.

The offer is available for both local and international couples. But if you want to scoop the deal, you'll have to work fast. The offer only runs through Dec. 31, 2022, and the fund is limited to €10 million — so only 5,000 couples will be able to take advantage of the offer. To reserve your spot, or find out more information about the offer, visit the "Love in Lazio" website. (Just be warned: you'll have to complete the application in Italian before you're awarded the money.)

If you're one of the lucky couples, be sure to check out Travel + Leisure's guide to planning the perfect destination wedding before sending out your save-the-dates.