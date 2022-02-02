You Can Rent Issa Rae's Gorgeous LA Home on Airbnb This Month — and She'll Even Curate Your Entire Itinerary

There's nothing better than exploring a destination through the eyes of a local, and when it comes to Los Angeles, no one knows that city better than Issa Rae. The actor, writer, and producer is teaming up with Airbnb to offer travelers a weekend stay at her gorgeous home in South LA. The stay will include an itinerary curated by Rae, including the opportunity to meet her virtually.

"I'm inviting guests to spend a weekend in my hometown to experience the culture, businesses, and communities that influence my storytelling on screen," Rae said in the Airbnb listing. "I can't wait to show guests all the things that make Black LA so special firsthand."

Issa Rae's Hosted Airbnb Home in South LA, Highlighting Black Culture from decor to neighborhood to experience Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

The itinerary will spotlight LA's Black culture, and the lucky guests will be in the perfect location to explore some of Rae's favorite neighborhoods like Leimert Park, Inglewood, and Baldwin Hills — many of which were featured on Rae's hit HBO show Insecure. The Emmy-nominated actor even made her guests a guidebook, so they can easily check out her favorite local spots, with a focus on Black-owned businesses like Eso Won Books, My 2 Cents, Supervsn Studios, Gorilla Rx Wellness, Swift Cafe, ALL CHILL, and Southern Girl Desserts.

Back at the Airbnb, guests will find a stylish midcentury home complete with an outdoor lounge area and pool, a cozy nook where they can sip coffee from Hilltop Coffee, which Rae co-owns, and hair care amenities from Sienna Naturals (also a brand co-owned by Rae). Since this stay falls on the same weekend that LA will host the Super Bowl, guests will also be treated to a catered Game Day dinner for two, courtesy of Worldwide Tacos.

Issa Rae's Hosted Airbnb Home in South LA, Highlighting Black Culture from decor to neighborhood to experience Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Issa Rae's Hosted Airbnb Home in South LA, Highlighting Black Culture from decor to neighborhood to experience Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

For fans of Rae's work, the best perk, of course, is getting to chat with the star herself during a virtual meet-and-greet at check-in.

This one-time only stay will take place Feb. 12-14. Booking opens on Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. PST — and only one lucky party will lock in the trip of a lifetime. The winners will be responsible for transporting themselves to and from LA.

Learn more about the listing here.