Here’s Where to Find the Best Handmade Crafts on Oahu, From Jewelry to Ukuleles to Panama Hats

I came to Hawaii on my first-ever visit in June, at the invitation of my close friend, the novelist and T: The New York Times Style Magazine editor in chief Hanya Yanagihara, who grew up on Oahu and is an alumna of Punahou School (whose graduates include Barack Obama and a current Hawaii senator, Brian Schatz). I had always wanted to visit, but waited until I could come with her because to me, travel is about the people and the context as much as the destination. Little did I know that my planned two-week sojourn would turn into a four-month stay. That's how hard I fell for Oahu.