What to Do in Antigua, According to the Sisters Behind a Colorful, Caribbean-inspired Hamptons Boutique

The sisters infused that island sensibility into Hidden Gem, the boutique they opened in 2019 in Southampton, close to their hometown of East Hampton. Tanya, who studied fine art and photography, and Temidra, who went to school for fashion design and started her own textile company in 2014, agreed the store should reflect both their Long Island roots and their Antiguan heritage. "We want this space to be authentically us," Temidra says. "We love color, we love mixing and matching prints, we love textures." Tanya envisioned it as a place where, if she didn't own it, she would want to shop herself.