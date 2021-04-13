New Resort in the U.S. Virgin Islands Has a Beach Club, Crystal-clear Water, and Villa Overlooking Paradise

The U.S. Virgin Islands are already a rather luxurious destination, but the new Lovango private island resort is coming to up the ante once again.

Lovango Resort Beach Club is officially open and ready to welcome guests to its new high-end seaside experience, which begins with a ferry from Cruz Bay, St. John or Redhook, St. Thomas, or by private charter. It marks the first new-build resort for the islands in more than 30 years and is the third property in the Little Gem Resorts collection of boutique island hotels.

At the property, guests can take advantage of the full-service beach club, which includes options for day visitors, locals, and those on longer stays. The club's restaurant is now open daily for waterfront dining, serving up coastal cuisine with a Caribbean-inspired twist, using only fresh regional ingredients.

Lovango Resort + Beach Club in the Caribbean with blue waters Credit: Courtesy of Lovango Resort + Beach Club

Guests can also now book out the resort's three-bedroom, 5,400-square-foot villa for fully private stays, or one of its 14 ocean-view homesites, which are also available for full purchase should you wish to visit and then choose to stay forever.

And though the brand prides itself on its luxury offerings, it's also a place where you can feel good about staying thanks to the brand's commitment to building a fully sustainable resort using wind and solar, in addition to a desalination system for converting seawater to potable water for guests. The resort is also working hand-in-hand with The University of the U.S. Virgin Islands to restore the coral around the island to ensure guests can enjoy snorkeling and diving adventures for generations to come.

And this is just the beginning. Over the course of 2021, the property will continue building a collection of eight ocean-view luxury glamping tents designed in harmony with the natural beauty of the island. New accommodations are planned to open each year through 2025.