Experience the Slower Side of Maui on a Road Trip Through the Heart of the Island

Malu Manu is arguably Maui's most magnificent lookout. At this 1920s log cabin rental, set 4,000 feet up on the west-facing slopes of the Haleakala volcano, guests can gaze down upon the island's northern and western coasts, as well as the craggy ridges of the West Maui Mountains. On my first night there, the weather was chilly enough to warrant putting on a puffy jacket and throwing kiawe wood in the cabin's stone fireplace. That evening, a welcome book revealed that the name, malu manu, means "sanctuary of birds" in the Hawaiian language. The moniker rang true the next morning when a symphony of birdsong from endemic species such as apapane and amakihi wakened me to a pastel sunrise.