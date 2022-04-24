Sicily's Most Legendary Private Villa Has Reopened As a Luxury Hotel

Students from the Academy of Fine Arts were brought in to refurbish the murals in the splendid Sala Basile, where fair maidens stroll among peacocks and giant irises. The library, where the morning newspapers await among the sofas and writing desks, still feels like a salon of the early novecento. Down in the Terrazza Bar, with its elegant globe lamps and leather seats, you might be stepping onto the set of a Fred Astaire film. The terraced gardens, which are anchored by an oblong pool and a folly of Greek columns, look like an old friend who has turned up in a splendid new suit. To dine at the restaurant, Florio, as warm dusk filters through the umbrella pines and necklaces of lights appear on the far side of the bay and the ferries push out of the harbor heading for Naples and Genoa and Tunisia, is one of life's great delights.