Seychelles Is the Perfect Beach Escape — and It's Easier to Get to Than You Think

As we drove around the laid-back streets of La Digue, Jacques told me he was born and raised on this island of 3,500 people. The city's pastel-hued downtown is made up of one narrow street and—fortunately—an ATM. I had been tipping more than usual, given how ruinous COVID had been to the tourism industry. Jacques drove me to L'Union Estate, a colonial-era farm with the largest vanilla plantation in the Seychelles. This adored flavor starts life as a wild rain-forest orchid. As I held a firm, unripe bean, I considered the long journey it would potentially take from the island to someone's blonde brownies, but the moment was interrupted by Jacques, who told me to look up. Above the treetops rose a 20-foot-tall monolith. It was granite, but its folds looked velvety. We headed down to Anse Source d'Argent, one of the Seychelles' most legendary beaches. I waded in and out of tide pools and threaded between smaller versions of these majestic boulders, which had been shaped only by water and time.